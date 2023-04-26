BELFAST — A plan three years in the making finally bore fruit on April 19.
The Belfast Soup Kitchen has opened the Kindness Community Market, a grocery store located within the BSK facility on Belmont Avenue.
“Anyone can access the market,” said Cherie Merrill, executive director at Belfast Soup Kitchen. “Everything is free.”
The Soup Kitchen currently offers inside dining during the day, curbside takeout, and delivery of food. Merrill says that, over the last two years, requests have risen over 160%. Merrill hopes the market will allow greater access for those in need.
“I’m excited,” Merrill said, “and a little nervous, but we need this.”
The market is a collaboration between Belfast Soup Kitchen and the Kindness Program in Searsport. Three years ago, Merrill and Kindness Program Director Jane Snowdeal discussed the idea.
“It was always our dream to have a community market,” Merrill said. “It seemed like a natural progression for the Soup Kitchen.”
In October 2022, the Kindness Program merged with Belfast Soup Kitchen. Merrill decided to make her move.
“I went to our board and told them we need to open a market,” she said. “It was approved.
The Kindness Community Market will enable guests to have a choice of needed food, choosing from a variety of shelf stable products, meats, fresh produce, frozen bakery, and dairy products. Guests will be able to access the market once each week and obtain food based on their household size. The market will also offer baby food and some personal hygiene items.
The Kindness Community Market will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with a possible expansion to Saturday hours, increasing availability of services for guests who are unable to access the facility during normal weekday hours.
For those with food insecurity, access is critical.
“We want to take some of that pressure off people,” Merrill said, “especially working families. That’s why the hours are until 7 p.m., so working families can come here to access food.”
On April 19 the Belfast Soup Kitchen hosted a business after hours event for the Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony preceding the event to commemorate the market’s opening.
Products for the market will come from a wide variety of Belfast Soup Kitchen local partnerships.
“All the people that help us help everyone else in Waldo County,” Merrill said of the organizations that will keep the market stocked with nutritious food for guests. “We recognize that we cannot do this work alone and are extremely grateful for all the agencies, organizations, and businesses that partner with us to accomplish our mission.
“We are also indebted to our volunteer and constituents, as well as the charitable foundations that support us in our work through the donation of goods, their time, and financial sponsorship,” she said. “We would also like to thank our two anonymous donors, previously involved with the Kindness Program, for their generosity in helping us initiate this project.”