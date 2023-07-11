AUGUSTA — Some members of the state’s Offshore Wind Port Advisory Group ended the last meeting June 26 feeling like they did not have enough information to advise the state on which of three proposed sites would be most viable for a deepwater offshore floating wind turbine port, while others felt strongly in favor of one port over another.
For more than a year, 19 group members have met over six meetings to discuss the state’s wind turbine port plan, with most discussions centered around a possible site for the port. The state is considering constructing the port at two different sites in Searsport, Mack Point or Sears Island, and a site at Estes Head in Eastport. There is also a hybrid model proposing to construct the port at Mack Point and Sears Island.
State officials finally discussed financial estimates for the Sears Island and Mack Point sites at the meeting after group members asked questions about cost estimates at previous meetings and shared frustrations about not having access to that information.
According to a memo circulated to OSWPAG members prior to the June 26 meeting, the total construction cost is similar for Mack Point ($460 million) and Sears Island ($470 million).
Mack Point is owned by Sprague Energy and would require a lease to use the land, estimated to cost $290 million to $485 million over 50 years, according to the memo. Whoever operates the offshore wind facility would pay the lease fee as a cost of doing business.
When questioned about the lease at the June meeting, Matt Burns, executive director of Maine Port Authority, indicated that a similar lease fee would be expected of the operator if the facility is built on Sears Island.
But for many group members, there is more to consider for this port than just construction and lease costs.
Some members of the group have come out against the Sears Island site because of its conservation and recreational value. The island is owned by the state and more than a decade ago the state placed about two-thirds of the island (approximately 600 acres) into a conservation easement and designated the other third of the island (335 acres) to be used as a cargo port at some point in the future — and to some that time has come.
Group member and Penobscot Bay and River Pilots Association Captain David Gelinas favors placing the port on Sears Island because of the possible wave interactions at the Mack Pont site between large waves during high wind events and smaller boats that will be used at the port, along with some other logistical concerns.
The Eastport site has been all but eliminated as a potential site because of the amount of blasting and rock removal that would be required to construct the port. Issues with the Passamaquoddy tribe have cropped up because the site would be situated close to one of its reservations and a road would need to pass through part of the reservation.
The proposed Mack Point site comes with some complications, most notably the need to have 500,000 cubic yards of underwater material dredged. That could pose an issue with fishermen who are concerned that buried HoltraChem mercury would be released into the harbor, possibly resulting in areas that would be closed off to harvesting.
The state’s previously proposed orientation of the Mack Point site would have required 950,000 cubic yards of dredging, but state officials reoriented the proposed site to reduce the amount of required dredged material.
There are two large storage tanks that would need to be moved if the state were to construct the port at Mack Point. The existing liquid dock might need to be moved over to the dry dock because the proposed site boundary is right next to its existing location.
Though there are not as many logistical complications to the Sears Island site as the Mack Point site, people who want to keep the entire island as a conservation site have come out vehemently against proposing to use it as the port site.
They feel that a port of this magnitude, about 100 acres, would have an adverse impact on the whole island. They fear that it could create light and noise pollution that would put wildlife on the island at risk. They also feel that developing the site would take away precious habitat for migrating birds, along with other species.
When the state agreed, in 2009, to place 600 acres of the island in conservation, it left 335 acres available for a port. But there were stipulations around what types of port would be appropriate for that site, including no nuclear power plants and no chemical manufacturing facilities, among other restrictions.
A member of the Friends of Sears Island vowed to hold the state’s port plans up in court challenges if it decides to build on Sears Island, though he said he was not speaking on behalf of the Friends of Sears Island. “We may not win but it will take years to achieve an outcome, years you do not have,” he stated.
State officials have highlighted the urgency to start port construction within the next couple of years if it wants to gain a competitive edge over other possible proposed ports in other Atlantic coast states. The port itself will take at least five years to construct.
Currently there are no deepwater offshore floating wind turbine ports proposed on the Eastern Seaboard, according to Matt Burns. The state hopes to have the first port of its kind on the East Coast.
Closing thoughts from group members
Group member and Maine Audubon representative Eliza Donoghue did not state a preferred location; instead she asked the state to consider the environmental damage at each site — environmental damage at Mack Point being mostly aquatic and environmental damage at Sears Island being mostly on land.
The state must take steps to minimize negative environmental impacts during port construction, she said. She also wants the state to be creative about how it will fund the project and ended her statement emphasizing the urgency for renewable energy infrastructure in the face of climate change, stating “let’s not waste any time.”
Gelinas does not support Mack Point because of the required dredging, he said. He does not think the state should risk alienating lobstermen who are already facing many other challenges within their own industry.
“Forcing a 500,000-cubic-yard dredge on Penobscot Bay lobstermen when the option exists to avoid dredging entirely would be like rubbing salt in the wounds of these mariners,” he said.
He appealed to Gov. Mills’ administration to both put Maine on a path to being a leader in this new maritime industry and to finally make good on the “promise of a truly joint use of Sears Island.”
Group members Jessie Gunther and Sean Mahoney both made comments regarding a lack of information for them to make a definitive decision on which site they think is best for the port.
Group co-chair and Searsport Town Manager James Gillway would have supported constructing the port at Mack Point but he does not believe it will “pass muster,” he said. If he thought the port was permittable at Mack Point, then he said he would “show up with my shovel.”
Group members Steve Miller of Islesboro Island Trust, Rolf Olsen of Friends of Sears Island, and James Therriault of Sprague Energy supported constructing the port at Mack Point.
Therriault stated that Sprague Energy is committed to the renewable market and that the company was “ready and willing to make it work.”
Miller and Olsen both felt that the state came into the process already preferring Sears Island and Olsen felt like the state placed its “finger on the scale” in support of constructing the port on the island.
It is a sentiment that group co-chair and Maine Conservation Voters representative Beth Ahearn did not share. She never felt the port location was predetermined before the group even started meeting, she said.
Group member Dennis Damon with the Maine Port Authority seemed to be the only person in favor of the Sears Island and Mack Point joint use option. It would require only 300,000 cubic yards of dredging at Mack Point. The two sites combined would comprise more than 100 acres.
The state will continue to develop detailed studies of various factors at each site and around port construction itself. The state will also further consider factors required by all of the state and federal permits it must obtain for the port. It is likely that the state will not choose a port site until 2024.