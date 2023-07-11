News

AUGUSTA — Governor Janet Mills and U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King and Representatives Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden announced today that President Joe Biden has approved the state of Maine’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration for eight Maine counties impacted by a severe spring storm that brought heavy rain and wind that created flooding, swelling rivers, power outages, tree damage and more than $2 million in infrastructure damage.

Last month, Governor Mills requested that President Biden issue the Major Disaster Declaration for Franklin, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Oxford, Sagadahoc, Somerset and Waldo Counties for damage sustained by the storm on April 30 and May 1.

