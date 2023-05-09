News

MONROE — The Monroe Lions Club unveiled a new park honoring veterans during a May 7 ceremony attended by more than 50 people.

The idea for the park was developed about 12 years ago by a couple of local women, King lion Michael Moody said. The town donated the land for the park, which is situated across the road from the Monroe Community Church UCC. Several local companies and individuals donated materials for the park.

Tags

Reporter

Kendra Caruso has reported for The Republican Journal since summer 2019. She graduated from the University of Maine in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She has won awards for her reporting and photography from Maine Press Association.

Recommended for you