MONROE — The Monroe Lions Club unveiled a new park honoring veterans during a May 7 ceremony attended by more than 50 people.
The idea for the park was developed about 12 years ago by a couple of local women, King lion Michael Moody said. The town donated the land for the park, which is situated across the road from the Monroe Community Church UCC. Several local companies and individuals donated materials for the park.
In all, the park cost about $30,000 to develop, Moody said. The club sold 81 bricks located in the park’s pathway to help raise funds. The club still hopes to sell 69 more bricks so it can plant shrubs along the park’s perimeter, along with some other landscaping upgrades.
Monroe native Sally Cousins and her family donated one of the park benches in honor of her father Leon Moody, who was a Navy Veteran. Her father died ten years ago but he would have been proud of the park, she said. She likes the idea of having veteran monuments in one place rather than located in several places around town.
The park features two stone monuments honoring those who served in World War II with a larger monument that has room to honor more veterans of other wars in the future, Moody said.
The park has already gotten used, he said. He has noticed children using it as a place to ride their bikes and other people have used it as a place to relax with a book. He hopes the memorial makes everybody feel good.
It is the first memorial of its kind in Monroe and it has already made one veteran Moody knows feel honored, he said.
District 11 Sen. Chip Curry (D-Waldo) and House District 38 Rep. Benjamin Hymes (R-Waldo), a veteran himself, both spoke at the ceremony sharing sentiments of appreciation for the park and military veterans. Vietnam Veteran Ronnie Moody spoke at the ceremony and Joella Bailey sang two songs. Monroe Community Church UCC Pastor Bob Evans recited a prayer at the event.
For more information about how to donate to the club or how to purchase a brick, which cost $60, email Michael Schaab at mschaab1919@gmail.com. Donation checks can be made out to the Monroe Lions Club and sent to 21 Hustus Hill Road in Brooks.
