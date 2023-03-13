Hello Monroe!
With emotions understandably flaring around Monroe in response to the 10-year old student arrested for bringing a firearm to the school on March 10, I’d just like to simply state my relief that no one was hurt.
As a former educator, in this very district, including two years at Monroe Elementary School, and as a middle school health educator who covered a weapon safety unit with 40 different groups of sixth grade students over eight years, some of my worst days were times at school when unannounced fire alarms or lockdowns took place.
I hated that sinking feeling in my gut that something terrible might actually be taking place. My thoughts are with the students, staff and families who are processing the recent events.
Worth celebrating
Congratulations to Zach and Megan (Tribuzio) Harriman on an absolutely stunning wedding celebration that took place on March 4 during a snowstorm. The photographs they’ve shared are beautiful, and the love and happiness abundantly evident.
Carly Aitken was recently awarded a basketball Player of the Game recognition at the David Gray Memorial Tournament. Carly was a player for the seventh and eighth grade Mount View team. How to work hard on the court, Carly!
Raffle winners
Winners of the Friends of Gesner Park March raffle for March 5-11 include Gary Faulkner, Holly Emerson, Gayle Sweetman, Geraldine Reynolds, Dan Dolloff, Grace Johnston-Fennell and Ellie Weaver. Remaining winners will be drawn and announced weekly.
Save the date
March 25 - Storytime at Monroe Library from 11 a.m. to noon. Come listen to a story, make a craft and enjoy a snack.
April 8 - second annual Egg Hunt at Gesner Park hosted by Friends of Gesner
May 7 - Monroe Veterans Memorial dedication
Have a great week!
592-0336
