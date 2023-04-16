Our tulips are most certainly coming up along the front of our home, and I’m optimistic I’ll get to see them bloom since we secured our chicken fence and no longer have free roaming hens digging in the flower beds and making a mess all over the lawn. I do love to watch them free range, but I do not love the destruction they cause, so a big fenced-in area for them it is. The boys enjoy feeding the hens cracked corn through the fencing.
Worth celebrating
Congratulations to Monroe senior Savanna Diederich for her acceptance into Plymouth State University!
Monroe Elementary School’s Gifted and Talented art student Molly Neville is drawing ospreys! She is making visual connections to an English Language Arts book study, “Wild Wings” by Gil Lewis.
Store for sale
The Monroe Country Store is on the market. Kristin Weed, with her husband and faithful employees, have spent the last four and a half years cooking for and serving the residents of Monroe and surrounding communities quality meals and products, but the time has come for a new chapter in the Weed’s lives, and they’re looking for new owners to take over the building and business. The store is open and will remain open during the process of finding new owners.
The store is at the heart of this small town, and I speak for myself and many neighbors when I say we hope someone great steps in to carry on the beat for this community. Kristin has become a friend and a fixture in this community, and we’re grateful for all she’s given to us. We wish her the best of luck through this emotional process and transition.
Friends of Gesner
Over one hundred community members gathered on a brisk Saturday morning at Gesner Park in Monroe. Children gathered over 600 eggs in record time before enjoying baked goods by some of the community's best cooks, face painting and playing in the cold morning sunshine the day before Easter. It was fun to see so many energetic children out enjoying the park with their families at this event.
Library news
More new titles have arrived at the Monroe Community Library, including: “Earth’s the Right Place for Love” by Elizabeth Berg, “Hang the Moon” by Jeannette Walls, “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano, “Old God’s Time” by Sebastian Barry, “Commitment” by Mona Simpson, and “Lone Women” by Victor LaValle.
Save the date
May 6 - Cornerspring Montessori School Spring Fling at The Barn at Rosemoore, 5 p.m.
May 6 - Soup for the Heart and Soul at Monroe Community Church, 5:30 p.m.
May 7 - Monroe Veterans Memorial dedication, noon.