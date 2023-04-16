News

Hello Monroe!

Our tulips are most certainly coming up along the front of our home, and I’m optimistic I’ll get to see them bloom since we secured our chicken fence and no longer have free roaming hens digging in the flower beds and making a mess all over the lawn. I do love to watch them free range, but I do not love the destruction they cause, so a big fenced-in area for them it is. The boys enjoy feeding the hens cracked corn through the fencing.