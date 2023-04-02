News

Hello Monroe!

The boys have moved their diggers from the snow pile to the now exposed rock pile! Oliver attempted to relocate to a dig in the garden, but had to abort that mission because of the muddy conditions. We’ll try again in a few weeks when hopefully it’s all dried out. Our play time outside has already increased drastically as the warmer sunshine ushers us into April...and we are not complaining!

Tags

