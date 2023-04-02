The boys have moved their diggers from the snow pile to the now exposed rock pile! Oliver attempted to relocate to a dig in the garden, but had to abort that mission because of the muddy conditions. We’ll try again in a few weeks when hopefully it’s all dried out. Our play time outside has already increased drastically as the warmer sunshine ushers us into April...and we are not complaining!
Worth celebrating
Congratulations to Madison Oliver, a junior at Mount View High School, for being named to the National Honor Society.
Northern Star Planetarium provided an enrichment program to all K-5 students at Monroe Elementary School on a recent Monday in March. Students learned a variety of content, from planet ID and mythology to the history of navigation by constellations.
This enrichment visitation was funded by the school's Parent Teacher Organization. Any family members interested in joining the PTO are welcome to attend the next meeting, scheduled for Thursday, April 27, at 6 p.m. at Monroe Elementary School.
Seed and Soil, a local business owned and operated by Monroe residents Ben and Betsy Samuelson, has created and released its first print catalog! They did not limit themselves to a tiny blurb on each variety, and they tried to lay out all the essential tips for gardeners who are new to cannabis. The catalog includes herb, flower and vegetable seeds as well! Catalogs, and herb, flower and vegetable seed packets, are available at Blue Hill Co-op in Blue Hill and Home Supply Center in Belfast.
Egg hunt
Friends of Gesner Park invite all community members to a free event on Saturday, April 8 at Gesner Park. At 10 a.m. sharp, children ages 0-12 are invited to descend upon over 500 Easter eggs hidden and scattered about the park. This portion of the morning will probably be over by 10:05 a.m., so don’t be late! Bring your own basket for collecting eggs.
Linger at the park with friends and neighbors and enjoy coffee and complimentary baked goods made by some of the community's best cooks. There will be free face painting, bubbles to run through, and the Easter Bunny will be making an appearance for photographs. We hope to see you there.
Church input
Monroe Community Church is looking for suggestions! During the pandemic, the church's Ethnic Cuisine dinners were discontinued, and they are looking for your ideas on how they can continue to serve the community. Don’t despair; they hope to offer a dining experience in the future, although it will probably be a little different than in the past.
What would you like to see? Maybe a coffee house/music event? Outdoor picnic? Family or children-focused event? You can contact Judy Nealley (jmnealley@yahoo.com), Marnee Clements (nailchickpolish@gmail.com), Joyce Hillman (goats.and.notes@gmail.com), or Olive Couturier (fiestykitty22@gmail.com) with your suggestions.
Raffle winners
The final winners of the Friends of Gesner Park March raffle for March 26-31 include Keith Nealley, Lisa Dresser, Mark Bennett, AJ Weed, Allen Downer and Elena Donovan. A warm thank you once more to all who purchased tickets and donated prizes to support the new playground at Gesner Park.
Save the date
April 6 - Maundy Thursday Worship service at 5:30 p.m. at Monroe Community Church, UCC.
April 7 - Good Friday Worship serve at 5:30 p.m. at Monroe Community Church, UCC.
April 9 - Sunrise Worship service at 5:55 a.m. at Gesner Park in Monroe.
April 9 - Easter Worship service at 9 a.m. at Monroe Community Church, UCC.