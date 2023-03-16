News

Maple treat at Monroe Elementary

Students at Monroe Elementary School enjoy a special treat: ice cream with maple syrup from trees they tapped on school property.

 Photo courtesy of Rachel Norgang

Hello Monroe!

Though I’m never a fan of losing an hour of sleep, there does seem to be something so profoundly different about the week after the spring time change and the extra hour of light at the end of the day. We spent extra time outside this past week, alternating between pulling our sleds through the snow and pulling our stuck boots out of the mud. It always surprises me how so much snow cover can shrink during warm mid- and late March days.