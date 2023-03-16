Though I’m never a fan of losing an hour of sleep, there does seem to be something so profoundly different about the week after the spring time change and the extra hour of light at the end of the day. We spent extra time outside this past week, alternating between pulling our sleds through the snow and pulling our stuck boots out of the mud. It always surprises me how so much snow cover can shrink during warm mid- and late March days.
We look forward to Maine Maple Weekend, March 25 and 26. We may brave the crowds at Simmons and Daughters in Morrill for a hot dog boiled in maple syrup, and plan to meet friends at Nutkin Knoll in Newburgh, where last year we devoured the yummiest bag of maple kettle corn.
Syrup at school
Under the direction of Agricultural Arts teacher Darcy Johnston, students at Monroe Elementary School have spent the past few weeks tapping sugar maple trees on school property and collecting sap from the 12 taps. Their work paid off on Thursday, March 16, when they boiled down about 40 gallons of sap into a warm, delicious maple syrup the whole school enjoyed drizzled over vanilla ice cream.
Community members donated wood to keep the evaporator full of sap bubbling. Regional School Unit 3 employee Shawn Quimby oversaw the day’s boil.
A beautiful, blue sky day finished with warm syrup on cold ice cream was just what the students and staff of this community needed to end their week.
Raffle winners
Winners of the Friends of Gesner Park March raffle for March 12-18 include Jerry Moody, Jane Haskell, Tom Ballard, Sandra Corey, Darryl McKenney, Janet Baglione and Jackie Robbins. Remaining winners will be drawn and announced weekly.
Save the date
March 25 - Storytime at Monroe Library from 11 a.m. to noon. Come listen to a story, make a craft and enjoy a snack.
April 8 - second annual Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. at Gesner Park, rain or shine, hosted by Friends of Gesner Park.
May 6 - Spring Gala hosted by Cornerspring Montessori School at The Barn at Rosemoore in Monroe.