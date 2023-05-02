Hello Monroe!
Add “worm” to Nolan’s rapidly growing list of vocabulary. Both boys are happy to spend much of their time outside digging and burying worms. I’m happy to watch them do so, while keeping a close eye on their pockets!
Congratulations to Devan and Lauren Moody, who brought son Jace Michael into the world on April 8. Jace weighed in at 8 pounds 3 ounces and now joins big sister Allison in the Moody household. Smitten great-grandparents are Dale and Neva Moody of Monroe.
Happy birthday this May to: Erica Trites (5th), David Roche and Su Wood (8th), Devan Moody (13th), Samantha Tomlin and Alexis Porter (16th), Steve Moody (20th), Pony Stubbs (21st), Joe Lepore (23rd), Andrew Gibbs (26th), Caleb Higgins (27th), Judy Nealley (28th), Marshall Moody (29th).
Happy anniversary this month to Forest and Susan Hart.
The Monroe Lions Club invites the community to please join them on Sunday, May 7, at noon for a dedication ceremony of the Monroe Veterans Memorial Park. At this special celebration, the club will be acknowledging many who have helped to make this beautiful project a reality in our community.
The Veterans Park is located across from the Monroe Community Church on East Main Street. We hope you’ll come be part of this community ceremony on May 7 at noon.
For those who purchased commemorative bricks to be part of the walkway, come see your brick placed and take home with you the memorial tile that contains the same inscription as your brick. The Lions will be passing out tiles before and after the dedication ceremony.
Mount View Youth Soccer Camp week will be held July 24-28 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mount View complex in Thorndike. For now, save the dates; more details soon to follow.
Kindergarten registration is now open for Regional School Unit 3, with in-person screening days to follow in late May. Monroe’s screening day is scheduled for May 22. If you have a child who will be 5 on or before Oct. 15, they are eligible to be registered online at rsu3.org/page/student-enrollment. If you are unable to register online, you’re encouraged to contact your area school for additional information. To contact the Monroe Elementary School, dial 525-3504.
The Monroe Community Church, UCC, invites everyone in the community to “Soup for the Heart and Soul” on May 6 at 5:30 p.m., 28 West Main St. Soup, bread and dessert will be served for free. Pastor Bob will play and sing a variety of music on his electric guitar. The church will accept “love” donations, if you feel so moved. Please contact Rachel (525-4445) with any questions.
May 13 - Fruit tree sale at North Branch Farm, 10 a.m. to noon.
May 29 - Memorial Parade and celebration at Gesner Park, 11 a.m.
June 5 - Monroe Town Meeting, 6 p.m.
Have a great week!
