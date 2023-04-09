Most of the snow around our property has disappeared! Some stubborn sections along the field edges and the pile from the winter's plowing are hanging on, but with warmer temperatures predicted in the coming days, it certainly won't be long now. I’m still waiting, not so patiently, to hear the peepers and see the tulips I planted last fall blooming along the front of our home.
Local art
Monroe resident Lyndsey Marston is the owner and artist behind 3 Legged Dog Ink. Her drawings are all done with marker and colored pencil and she reproduces her work as prints, notecards, tote bags and stickers.
Some of Lindsey's original drawings will be on display at two locations for the month of April: Unity Public Library, 38 School St., and Bangor Greendrinks at Body Wise Pilates, 96 Harlow St., Suite 118. Find additional information and artwork on Facebook or by visiting her website, 3leggeddogink.com.
Worth celebrating
Congratulations to Monroe senior Brooklyn Brown for her acceptance into both Central Maine Community College and Eastern Maine Community College.
Congratulations to Griffin Harris of Monroe, recipient of the Mount View wrestling “Rookie of the Year” Award.
Friends of Gesner
Friends of Gesner Park will meet on a new night, at a new time, with a new meeting format! Join us on Thursday, April 13, at 5:30 p.m. at Gesner Park for a community potluck supper, followed by our monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Come for both supper and the meeting, or simply one or the other. Children are welcome.
The potluck will start at 5:30 p.m. Consider bringing a dish to share, a chair or picnic blanket, your own beverage of choice and your own plate and utensils to cut down on plastic and paper waste. There will also be picnic tables to use at the park and extra plates, etc., for the meal if you’d prefer to pack light.
The monthly meeting will start at 6 p.m. and generally includes discussion of upcoming events and fundraising efforts. Bring your ideas to share. All are welcome to attend.
Library news
Storytime for children will be held on Saturdays, April 15 and 29, from 11 a.m. to noon, at the Monroe Library. The hour includes a story, snack and craft!
New titles available at the library include “Remarkably Bright Creatures” (Van Pelt), “I Have some Questions for You” (Makkai), “Exiles” (Harper), “The Sun Walks Down” (McFarlane), “The End of Drum Time” (Pylvanien), “Northeaster: A Story of Courage and Survival in the Blizzard of 1952” (Pelletier), “The White Lady” (Winspear), “Storm Watch” (Box), and “Birnam Wood” (Catton). Stop in during open hours to find a book to read or listen to in the warming spring sunshine.
Save the date
May 6 - Soup and Music Coffee Hour at Monroe Community Church, 5:30 p.m.
May 7 - Monroe Veterans Memorial dedication, noon.