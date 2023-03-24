News

Hello Monroe!

We enjoyed a mid-March day ice fishing at our local honey hole with family and friends. Oliver, age 3, happily reports: “Daddy caught this big pickerel with a little fish! So we just put the little fish on the hook, and lowered it into the water, and the big fish came to bite it! That’s what it did.” Nolan, age 1, went along for the snowmobile rides and hot dogs.