We enjoyed a mid-March day ice fishing at our local honey hole with family and friends. Oliver, age 3, happily reports: “Daddy caught this big pickerel with a little fish! So we just put the little fish on the hook, and lowered it into the water, and the big fish came to bite it! That’s what it did.” Nolan, age 1, went along for the snowmobile rides and hot dogs.
Easter services
The Monroe Community Church, UCC, 28 W. Main St., announces and invites you to attend any or all of the following services: Maundy Thursday, April 6, Worship service at 5:30 p.m.; Good Friday, April 7, Worship service at 5:30 p.m.; April 9, Sunrise Worship service, 5:55 a.m. at Gesner Park, West Main Street; and the church's regular Easter Worship service is at 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 9. All are welcome to come!
Worth celebrating
Celebrating birthdays this first full month of spring include: Michelle Porter (1st), Hannah and Claudia Inman (6th), Kitty Wilkin (9th), Brittany Harris (14th), Donald Nickerson (18th), Sharon Knight and Kit Hamley (20th), Katie Hamilton (21st), Ryan Wing (26th), and Meagan Patterson (28th). Happy birthday to you all.
Jessie Ginn, formerly of Monroe, passed away on March 19. Condolences to the family and friends she leaves behind; her obituary shared her strength, drive and enjoyment in life, an 84-year-long feat certainly worth remembrance and celebration.
Church note
Monroe Community Church would like to remind you that the church and Fellowship Hall are available to rent for your function (bridal or baby shower, birthday or anniversary celebration). Call 525-3256 for more information.
Raffle winners
Winners of the Friends of Gesner Park March raffle for March 19-25 include John Crane, Noami Brautigam, Marshall Moody, Ning Sawangjaeng, Jane McLaughlin, Barbara Moody and Marshall Moody (again!). We’re coming up on our final week of winners being drawn and announced.
Save the date
April 8 - Second annual Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. at Gesner Park, rain or shine, hosted by Friends of Gesner.