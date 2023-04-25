A huge thank you to Neal Kenney of Brooks for completing a thorough spring yard cleanup at our farm. Neal runs Next Level Lawn Care, a fully insured property management business. He completed in just two days what would have taken me weeks to accomplish on my own. Call or text Neal at 323-6998 for a quote today!
With the major cleanup from fall and winter debris now out of the way, I can focus on spreading mulch and planting annuals in our window boxes and containers. It’s refreshing to see, feel and hear the signs of spring in full force these days: greener grass, budding trees, warm sunshine, early morning bird song and evening peepers.
Adventures out West
Lynda Oliver of Monroe spent a recent vacation out West, making many stops and memories, including Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon.
Soup for the heart and soul
The Monroe Community Church, UCC, invites everyone in the community to “Soup for the Heart and Soul” on May 6 at 5:30 p.m., 28 West Main St. Soup, bread and dessert will be served for free. Pastor Bob will play and sing a variety of music on his electric guitar. The church will accept “love” donations, if you feel so moved. Please contact Rachel (525-4445) with any questions.
Tree sale
North Branch Farm in Monroe is holding a fruit tree sale on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to noon. Sweet cherries, pie cherries, peaches, plums, pears, apples, hybrid hazelnuts, elderberries and more will be available, all bare root. Find the farm on Facebook for more information.
Save the date
May 6 - Cornerspring Montessori School Spring Fling at The Barn at Rosemoore, 5 p.m.
May 7 - Monroe Veterans Memorial dedication, noon.