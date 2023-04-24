Monroe Road closure this week Apr 24, 2023 Apr 24, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SWANVILLE — On Wednesday, April 26, and Thursday, April 27, Monroe Road in Swanville will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for culvert replacement.Updates will be posted on the town website, swanvillemaine.org, and Facebook page, facebook.com/swanvillemaine. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Swanville Maine Town News Culvert Replacement Monroe Road Recommended for you Biz Briefs Fighting Hunger: First National Bank Donates $25,000 to Local Food Pantries Fighting Hunger: First National Bank Donates $25,000 to Local Food Pantries THE DUCKS ARE COMING! Mother’s Day Jewelry sale & Complimentary Tea Used Equipment Update: Week Ending March Of April 15th, 2023 More Biz Briefs Digital Edition Republican Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Biz Offers Six Businesses Spring Hop is coming! THE DUCKS ARE COMING! Mother’s Day Jewelry Sale and Complimentary Tea at Belfast United Methodist Church Mother’s Day Jewelry Sale and Complimentary Tea @ Belfast United Methodist Church Take a trip off the beaten path! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Waldo County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists