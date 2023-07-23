Members of the York firefighting family at the Montville Fire Station hold cans of water donated by Anheuser-Busch July 17. From left are Matthew York, Rebecca Kirby, Karen York and Fire Chief John York.
Members of local fire and rescue departments express their gratitude to Anheuser-Busch for the company's donation of canned water July 17 in Montville.
Photo by Kyle Laurita
A sign outside Montville Fire and Rescue July 17 thanks Anheuser-Busch for supporting responders. The company donated canned that was shared with several town volunteer fire departments.
Photo by Kyle Laurita
Members of the York firefighting family at the Montville Fire Station hold cans of water donated by Anheuser-Busch July 17. From left are Matthew York, Rebecca Kirby, Karen York and Fire Chief John York.
Photo by Kyle Laurita
Members of local fire and rescue departments express their gratitude to Anheuser-Busch for the donation of canned water on Monday, July 17, in Montville.
MONTVILLE — Montville Fire and Rescue received a pallet of canned water from Anheuser-Busch recently as part of a program to keep volunteers hydrated and healthy across the nation as they respond to emergencies.
It was Karen York, treasurer and administrative assistant to the Montville department, who wrote the grant requesting the water. “We plan on doing this every year,” she said. “Budweiser is very, very into working with the National Volunteer Fire Council and distributing this water. It’s a huge program.”
Karen York’s husband, John York, is the fire chief of the Montville Fire Department. Their children, Rebecca Kirby and Matthew York, are also a part of the 25-volunteer team, 19 of whom are active responders, six of whom are auxiliary members.
The donation arrived at the Montville Fire Department in a Budweiser semi-truck at 8 a.m. July 17. The truck was on its way to several other locations that day, including Gardiner, Woolwich, Durham and Randolph.
Valley Beverage, regional partner to Anheuser-Busch, delivered the water, and employees Mike Crowell and Cody Cunningham offloaded the pallet in the early morning. They wheeled the cans into the Fire Department, past an idle fire engine, as firefighters from Montville, Freedom, Liberty, Searsmont, Morrill and Palermo pulled up in emergency service vehicles to load cases into their trucks.
The six towns often share assets. Small towns in Maine often function with volunteer rescue responders and limited resources, making inter-department cooperation crucial.
Emergency response volunteers are often pushed to department capacity, making donations like Anheuser-Busch’s essential to operation. In fact, Montville Fire and Rescue responded to 115 emergency calls in 2022, with an average of 110 per year over the last five years. The department worked an average of 985 hours per year over the same span.
According to a press release from Montville Fire and Rescue, Anheuser-Busch pauses beer production once a year to provide drinking water across the country. Since 1988, they have donated more than 90 million cans to communities impacted by natural disasters and other crises, and 6.5 million of those cans have been given to volunteer fire departments.
“Without grants such as this, we wouldn’t survive,” John York said.
Members of the emergency services expressed their gratitude to Crowell and Cunningham for the delivery as they rolled the pallet past a sign that read, “Thank you, Budweiser. Anheuser-Busch supports responders.” After dropping the water off, the truck rumbled off toward its next delivery, but not before the drivers grabbed some baked snacks in appreciation.