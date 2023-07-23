News

MONTVILLE — Montville Fire and Rescue received a pallet of canned water from Anheuser-Busch recently as part of a program to keep volunteers hydrated and healthy across the nation as they respond to emergencies.

It was Karen York, treasurer and administrative assistant to the Montville department, who wrote the grant requesting the water. “We plan on doing this every year,” she said. “Budweiser is very, very into working with the National Volunteer Fire Council and distributing this water. It’s a huge program.”