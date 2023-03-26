BELFAST — A Montville man who escaped custody about 12:45 p.m. Saturday, March 25, was located, arrested and returned to jail later that night.
According to an emailed update from Waldo County Sheriff Jason Trundy, a Belfast resident called the Sheriff’s Office shortly after 9 p.m. and reported that Robert Porter, 39, was at a home off Swan Lake Avenue in Belfast. Officers from the Sheriff’s Office and Belfast Police found and arrested him. "He has been returned to custody without incident," Trundy said.
Porter, arrested and held March 23 on a misdemeanor, escaped custody Saturday, March 25, while at Waldo County Hospital for treatment of an ongoing medical issue.
According to a March 25 press release, Porter had been arrested by Deputy Ryan Jackson for a probation violation. Porter was taken to the Waldo County Correctional Center and detained.
On Saturday morning, correctional personnel took Porter to the hospital, and at approximately 12:45 p.m., Porter "broke custody and [ran] from the area on foot," the press release said. Law enforcement personnel from the Sheriff’s Office and the Belfast Police Department responded and began searching the area.
Porter was seen at the Circle K store on Northport Avenue (Route 1) a few minutes later, according to the press release.