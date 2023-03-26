News

Robert Porter

Booking photo of Robert Porter, 39, arrested and jailed March 23 on a misdemeanor. He fled the hospital where he was taken for medical treatment March 25.

 Photo courtesy of Waldo County Sheriff's Office

BELFAST — A Montville man who escaped custody about 12:45 p.m. Saturday, March 25, was located, arrested and returned to jail later that night.

According to an emailed update from Waldo County Sheriff Jason Trundy, a Belfast resident called the Sheriff’s Office shortly after 9 p.m. and reported that Robert Porter, 39, was at a home off Swan Lake Avenue in Belfast. Officers from the Sheriff’s Office and Belfast Police found and arrested him. "He has been returned to custody without incident," Trundy said.