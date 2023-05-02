News

Ruben Widmer

Liberty graphics was first founded in the 1970s by Tom Opper and his partner Beverly Kokenco. They operated out of a small trailer on their property, where they silk screened T-shirts by hand. Silk screening is done by pouring ink through a stencil over a frame of fabric. Through this method they produced the unique and beautiful designs that they are known for.

Because of their commitment to an environmentally sustainable practice, Liberty Graphics shirts are still made by hand using a water based ink. Liberty Graphics is now managed by a cooperative of its workers, and operates both in its original location in Liberty village, and in Portland Maine's Old Port, where they have a company store.