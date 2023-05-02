Liberty graphics was first founded in the 1970s by Tom Opper and his partner Beverly Kokenco. They operated out of a small trailer on their property, where they silk screened T-shirts by hand. Silk screening is done by pouring ink through a stencil over a frame of fabric. Through this method they produced the unique and beautiful designs that they are known for.
Because of their commitment to an environmentally sustainable practice, Liberty Graphics shirts are still made by hand using a water based ink. Liberty Graphics is now managed by a cooperative of its workers, and operates both in its original location in Liberty village, and in Portland Maine's Old Port, where they have a company store.
Above the Liberty store is the Davistown museum, an incredible collection of Maine History and artwork. I would recommend a visit to both the store and museum, where you can learn more about this area's history and pick up some beautiful locally made shirts.
As many of you have heard, Laurie Foy, the manager of Liberty Graphics and beloved member of the community, died on April 21 at the age of 61. You can read her obituary here: waldo.villagesoup.com/obituaries/laurie-foy. Both Liberty Graphics and the town of Liberty will be mourning her loss in these next few weeks. A celebration of Laurie’s life will take place at the Liberty Community Hall, 10 Serenity Lane, 1-3 p.m. on May 20.
Thank you to Liberty Graphics and Harmston Arts for providing the information for this column.
Notices
There will be a free Family Spring Sports Day at the Belfast Boathouse on Sunday, May 7, starting at 1 p.m. The event is hosted by Hospice Volunteers of Waldo County and features free indoor and outdoor activities open to all. Inside the boathouse will be a free sit-down café serving homemade scones with cream, hot tea and lemonade. There will also be flower bouquets and seedlings for sale featuring seedlings and blooms from Villageside Farm in Freedom. Free craft activities, card-making, face painting and other all-age activities will also be available. Free outdoor activities include croquet, three-legged races, egg and spoon races and enjoying the Belfast waterfront. The event is open to the public and sponsored by many Waldo County businesses. For more information call 505-4434 or email waldohospicevolunteers@gmail.com.
The Liberty Library will host a paper cutting workshop taught by Leslie Miller on June 5, 12 and 19. You can learn more and register at the library's website, https://liberty.lib.me.us.
Mount View High School’s class of 2023 will hold a family-friendly Car Show Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mount View Complex. This year, the Owls Head Transportation Museum is joining in and will add some of its vehicles to the anticipated array of cars, trucks and motorcycles. Touch-a-truck and other activities for kids. Free admission for spectators; vehicles $5 each. Proceeds benefit Project Graduation.