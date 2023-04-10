Cribbage is probably the most quintessential “Maine” game. Requiring only two people, a board and a deck of cards, it is well suited to a dark winter's night in the backwoods.
The game was created by John Suckling in 17th century England. Suckling was a poet and a gambler, well known for his prowess at cards. He modified an earlier card game, nuddy, by adding a discard pile called a crib. This crib is how cribbage got its name.
In addition to being skilled at cards, Suckling was also known for cheating. After creating cribbage, he allegedly sent out packs of marked cards to his friends and then offered to play for money, beating them handily.
Cribbage became a popular game with sailors, and thus soon spread with their ships to England's American colonies. It has been popular in New England ever since. Perhaps the place where cribbage is most popular, however, is not New England, but the open ocean. Its popularity among sailors continued, and as technology progressed, transferred to submarines as well.
In 1943, the American submarine the USS Wahoo was ordered to patrol the Yellow Sea, which separates China and Korea. During this mission, they had to go to the extreme northern part of this sea, where U.S submarines had yet to venture. To calm the nerves of the ship's crew, its commander, Dudley Morton, started a game of cribbage. He then proceeded to deal one of the men a perfect hand — of four fives and a jack.
The chances of this happening are less than one in 216 thousand. The crew took this as a good omen, and the crew did indeed survive the mission. The cribbage board used is now always kept on the oldest active U.S submarine.
Liberty approved a $100,000 municipal bond to enable the town to purchase a solar panel array that will meet all the town's electricity requirements and energy efficient heat pumps for the Town Office and the municipal building that houses the Fire Department and Ambulance Service. They are looking into the possibility of an energy audit to determine if they need to better insulate their buildings.
The Liberty Select Board also decided to pursue the possibility of withdrawing from Regional School Unit 3 and forming its own municipal school district. Selectman Andre Blanchard had a withdrawal petition at the town meeting and got about a third of the signatures needed. He is currently speaking to town residents about the petition.
In response to Maine DOT's Village Partnership Initiative, Liberty is hoping in the near future to form a community planning working group. The working group will focus first on safety concerns about traffic speeding through Liberty far in excess of the posted 25 mph speed limit.
The group will also strive to come up with a vision for Liberty in conjunction with the Village Partnership Initiative. Look for a postcard soon inviting all Liberty residents to join the working group.
The Montville Select Board is looking for someone to fill administrative duties. Go to the Montville town website for more information.
The Midcoast Conservancy is looking for community input to direct its work on conservation of 474 acres of land in Liberty, formerly the McLaughlin’s Crossing parcel. They were able to purchase and conserve this land through a Community Forest Program grant from the U.S. Forest Service.
Please fill out the survey to help them plan their next steps. A Community Listening Session will take place at Lake St. George Brewing Co. on April 20, from 5 to 7 p.m.