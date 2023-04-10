News

Liberty Selectman Andre Blanchard

Second Selectman Andre Blanchard speaks at Liberty’s annual town meeting March 25.

 Photo by Fran Gonzalez

Cribbage is probably the most quintessential “Maine” game. Requiring only two people, a board and a deck of cards, it is well suited to a dark winter's night in the backwoods.

The game was created by John Suckling in 17th century England. Suckling was a poet and a gambler, well known for his prowess at cards. He modified an earlier card game, nuddy, by adding a discard pile called a crib. This crib is how cribbage got its name.