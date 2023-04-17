At the end of Regional School Unit 3’s most recent school board meeting, the topic of the district's dress code was discussed. The dress code, which prohibits hats and clothing such as short skirts and backless shirts, has long been a topic of debate in the district.
Prior to the meeting, Superintendent Charles Brown consulted the school's lawyer, who advised that the section of the dress code pertaining to revealing clothing should be removed, as it would be difficult for teachers to enforce these restrictions.
Thorndike's representative Jesse Hargrove, who works as a teacher, shared that his own principal advised staff not to enforce similar rules, as a teacher deciding whether a student's attire was too revealing could be seen as inappropriate. The school board ultimately voted 4-6 not to make any changes to the dress code.
Superintendent Charles Brown expressed interest in moving on from the dress code discussion one way or another, and focusing on things more important to the education of RSU 3 students.
Within Mount View High School the school board's decision not to change the dress code caused a fair amount of unrest, with some of the students planning to organize a walkout in protest of this decision. Mount View High School Principal Thomas Gray decided to work with these students, giving them the opportunity to express their complaints without disrupting school.
He decided that on Thursday, April 13, during period 7, students would be excused to organize a protest in the high school lobby, then could move into the gymnasium where students could share their beliefs and opinions on the dress code. Participation in these events was optional.
Out in the lobby, both Frankie Roberts and Erica Hanks chose to speak. They both believed that the dress code was unnecessary, as the way students dressed had never caused a distraction or disrupted classes. Furthermore, they believed that the focus on revealing clothing objectified students, and that it was not the place of the school board to decide how students dressed.
After this everyone moved into the gym, where several more students, both male and female, expressed their views on the dress code. Present to listen to these discussions were school board members Jesse Hargrove, Ellenor Hess and Kristin Blanchard. All of the students who spoke supported changing the dress code to make it less strict, and all of them maintained a calm and respectful demeanor.
One student brought up the 1969 Supreme Court case Tinker v. Des Moines, which ruled that students and staff maintain their right to freedom of expression while on school grounds. Arguing that clothing falls under freedom of expression, she believed that the school should not restrict the clothing worn by students.
After period 7 ended, the school hosted a planned celebratory assembly.
I would like to note that the school board has voted to change another matter relating to clothing. While previously at graduation male students would wear green gowns and female students would wear white gowns, students may now choose whether to wear white or green.
I also would like to thank Thomas Gray for facilitating the dress code discussion while keeping himself impartial. Thanks both to him and to the students, the meeting went very smoothly and gave students an opportunity to calmly discuss their views.
Notices
The town of Liberty reelected Duane Jewett as third selectman as his three-year term had expired. If any resident of Liberty would like to run for the Select Board, all they have to do is have another resident nominate them on the day of the town meeting; no nomination papers are required. Next year in March when Liberty has its 2024 town meeting, second selectman André Blanchard will be up for reelection.