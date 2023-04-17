News

At the end of Regional School Unit 3’s most recent school board meeting, the topic of the district's dress code was discussed. The dress code, which prohibits hats and clothing such as short skirts and backless shirts, has long been a topic of debate in the district.

Prior to the meeting, Superintendent Charles Brown consulted the school's lawyer, who advised that the section of the dress code pertaining to revealing clothing should be removed, as it would be difficult for teachers to enforce these restrictions.