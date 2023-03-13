Note: Ruben was at the one-act plays competition in Brewer this past weekend, representing Mount View High School. His father, Glen Widmer, is helping him out by writing his weekly column this week.
March makes me think of a few things. Most of our town meetings in Waldo County happen during this month. Both Liberty and Montville will hold their town meetings on Saturday, March 25.
Liberty’s meeting will be at the Liberty Community Hall at 9 a.m. The Liberty Annual Report is available online, as is Montville’s. Montville’s paper copies aren’t in yet. Check with the Town Office to see when they are ready. Montville’s meeting will be at the Town Hall at 10 a.m.
Searsmont used to have its town meeting on the same weekend, but switched it to April (the 8th this year) because of a conflict with the St. George River Race, which also takes place on March 25 and starts in Searsmont.
The St. George River Race, sponsored by the Waldo County YMCA, kicks off the whitewater racing season, with the second race in the series taking place the following Saturday, April 1, on the Passagassawakeag River in Morrill.
Waldo County is home to three of the first four races, with the Marsh Stream Race taking place on Sunday, April 9. The best-known race of the series, the Kenduskeag River Race, takes place on Saturday, April 15.
These are exciting events to either participate in or to watch. To find out how to register or to find out more about the whole whitewater racing season, check out the Maine Canoe and Kayak Racing Organization’s webpage at mackro.org, or go directly to the Y’s page at waldocountyymca.org.
Along with town meetings and the kick-off of the white water racing season, March is also the time when the maple sap runs strongest and fires blaze all across the county turning the sap to syrup. There are numerous backyard operations, but you can also visit some of the bigger operations for Maine Maple Sunday, always the fourth weekend in March. Lately, this has transformed into Maple Weekend for most sugarhouses.
Beaver Hill Plantation in Freedom, Simmons and Daughters in Morrill, and Kinney’s Sugarhouse in Knox are all good places to visit that weekend, sample some syrup, and take some home. To find out more, visit mainemapleproducers.com.
And the last thing I think of when I think of March is the end of the skiing season. The skiing is still pretty good, both downhill and cross-country. The sun and warm temperatures make for blissful explorations in the woods. Ruben heads out almost every day for a ski, but today when I was out I crossed a number of snowshoe paths — looks like he’s begun to switch out the skis for the snowshoes.
Ruben will (most likely) be back next week. He is working on a History Day project due in a couple of weeks, so maybe I’ll be back as a guest again in March.
Notices
The Montville Select Board is looking for interested individuals to fill all or some of the administrative assistant duties. Please call the Town Office at 342-5544 if you would like a hard copy of the job description, or for any additional questions. you may email a resume to montville@fairpoint.net.
The next children’s story time at Liberty Library is 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 17. The cribbage tournament is in full swing right now. Thanks to Barb Rehmeyer for organizing that (and for everything else she does — we’re lucky to have her keeping the Davistown literary world vibrant).
There is also a winter StoryWalk set up on the Haystack Mountain Trail behind Walker School and Walker Health Center. If you’ve never done a story walk before, check it out — it is a great way to be active and read at the same time!
The next Waldo Reads book is “Night of the Living Rez” by Morgan Talty, a piece of fiction about life on Indian Island. To learn more and register, go to waldoreads.org, or contact Denise Pendleton at dpendleton@rsu71.org.
Thanks for your interest in joining our Waldo County community-wide read, building new connections to inspire, inform and illuminate. If you want to learn more about the context of Wabanaki life, please check out resources at our Literacy Volunteers website: literacyvolunteersofwaldocounty.org/waldo-reads-together.
505-9363