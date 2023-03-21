Note: Ruben is expected to resume writing next week.
Don’t forget our Liberty and Montville Town Meetings this weekend, Liberty at 9 a.m. at the Community Hall and Montville at 10 a.m. at the Town Hall.
Congratulations to Montville resident Ben Richards, who won a gold medal at the Skills USA competition in Bangor last Friday. He won in the Related Technical Math category. There were some other gold medalists from Mount View from other towns, as well as silver and bronze medalists.
I had a chance to go for a ski at Lake St. George State Park the other day. The park has over 350 acres of land, with over 90% on the side of Route 3 away from the lake. This side gets a small fraction of the visitation that the smaller side gets.
There used to be a series of marked ski trails on this “wild” side of the park, but these have not been maintained. I was able to find one of the old trails because I knew about where it was from past explorations and found that it was still pretty navigable.
At one point, Lake St. George State Park also contained land in Montville, in what is now George Letourneau Game Management Area (known to most people as Frye Mountain Game Management Area).
If you’ve been in Waldo County for a while, you may remember the fire tower up on the top of the mountain. The fire tower is gone from Frye Mountain, but you can still find it as it now functions as a wildlife viewing tower on Swan Island, off Richmond in the Kennebec River. If you have never been to Swan Island, it is definitely worth a visit. The state maintains a campground there with lean-tos, as well as the original dwellings which are being preserved as historical sites.
One more thing: You may have seen the picture of the canoeists on the front page of last week’s paper. The caption read “a father-daughter team challenges the St. George River.” I recognized the “father,” as it is Andy Price, my brother-in-law and my race partner in a number of canoe races.
Although Andy has done the race with his daughter before, the girl in the picture is a member of Andy’s son’s Boy Scout Troop from Portland. The troop comes up each year for the Passy race, and pairs experienced canoeists with novices. And yes, that is the Passy, not the St. George.