One of my favorite trees to see in the forest is cedars. Easily identifiable by their bark and needles, they are common enough to be easy to find, yet rare enough that it’s exciting when I do.
Most of the cedar trees in Maine are northern white cedars, which can be found throughout northeastern North America. These cedar trees have brown or gray bark, which is divided into many vertical strips, and needles that lie close together on the twig. A mature tree will usually be between 40 and 50 feet tall.
The wood of the northern white cedar is light, and does not decay easily. This makes it well-suited for use in houses and other wooden structures. The needles of the tree contain high quantities of vitamin C, and are eaten by wildlife, such as white tail deer, snowshoe Hares, porcupines, beavers and squirrels.
Cedars are shade-resistant, and most commonly grow in swamps. In that environment they can form large stands, some of which last for centuries. In general, this species of cedar has an impressive lifespan, with some species reaching 8 centuries old.
Thank you to Wild Adirondacks and Cold Stream Farm for providing the information for this column.
Notices
Liberty Library will host a book discussion on "Saving Jemima: Life and Love with a Hard-luck Jay" by Julie Zickefoose, on April 19 starting at 6:30 p.m. When Jemima, a young orphaned blue jay, is brought to wildlife rehabilitator Julie Zickefoose, she is a virtually tailless, palm-sized bundle of gray-blue fluff. But she is starved and very sick. Julie’s constant care brings her around, and as Jemima is raised for eventual release, she takes over the house and the rest of the author’s summer. Emotional and honest, "Saving Jemima" is a universal story of the communion between a wild creature and the human chosen to raise it.
The Montville Select Board is taking mowing bids. To get a bid sheet, go to the town website (montvillemaine.org) for an online copy, or stop by the Montville Town Office for a hard copy. The Select Board is also looking for someone to fill administrative duties. If you are interested in this position, go to the town website for a job description and to apply.