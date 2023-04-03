News

Ruben Widmer

One of my favorite trees to see in the forest is cedars. Easily identifiable by their bark and needles, they are common enough to be easy to find, yet rare enough that it’s exciting when I do.

Most of the cedar trees in Maine are northern white cedars, which can be found throughout northeastern North America. These cedar trees have brown or gray bark, which is divided into many vertical strips, and needles that lie close together on the twig. A mature tree will usually be between 40 and 50 feet tall.