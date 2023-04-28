News

Maine State Capital Building

AUGUSTA — A recent study regarding the state of Maine’s democracy gives the state high marks in many areas but concludes many other areas “bear watching” or “need improvement.”

The study was conducted by Democracy Maine, a collaboration among the League of Women Voters of Maine, Maine Citizens for Clean Elections, and Maine Students Vote.

