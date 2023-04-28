AUGUSTA — A recent study regarding the state of Maine’s democracy gives the state high marks in many areas but concludes many other areas “bear watching” or “need improvement.”
The study was conducted by Democracy Maine, a collaboration among the League of Women Voters of Maine, Maine Citizens for Clean Elections, and Maine Students Vote.
The report is a multi-dimensional study and assessment of democracy in Maine using indicators based on publicly available data, published reports, and research conducted by the League of Women Voters of Maine and Maine Citizens for Clean Elections.
These organizations work together to protect and strengthen civic participation in our democratic institutions. The report, issued in April, is the third edition of Maine’s democracy report card.
It looks at 11 key areas of Maine government, including representative government, voter participation, district demographics, voting rights, election methods, conduct of elections, money in politics, freedom of information, newspaper and media access, the digital divide and the judiciary.
In each of these areas the study identifies positive and negative trends. The study also identifies elements where trends are mixed or hard to judge.
The report gives Maine’s democracy high marks in areas of voter participation, voting rights and conduct of elections.
Positive indicators include that Maine’s 2023 Legislature is composed of 44% women, 17% higher than 20 years ago. Additionally, 60% of cabinet-level positions in Maine are held by women.
Maine leads the nation in protecting voting rights with same-day registration, no photo identification requirement, and no felony disenfranchisement. Full implementation of automatic voter registration last year is removing further barriers to voter registration and participation.
The study found that Maine has comparatively high voter registration and turnout rates. The state has consistently been in the top 10% of states in voter turnout over the last 20 years — leading the nation in 2016 and 2018.
While Maine does not have independent, nonpartisan redistricting commissions, the state has a bipartisan commission that protects against the worst abuses of extreme partisan gerrymandering.
The study found Maine elections, overall, were well-run. The state continues to use paper ballots in all elections, ensuring the security of the ballots during transportation and allowing for public monitoring of ballot processing activities. The state also has strong recount protocols and has a high rate of valid cast ballots in absentee voting. The report also notes that a post-election ballot audit system — used to detect systemic tabulation and processing errors — is under development.
The passage of the Maine Clean Election Act in 2000 has gone a long way toward removing money from politics. This public funding option has been the first choice for most Maine candidates, particularly women.
More than half of Maine’s Freedom of Access Act requests were processed within five days, an improvement over 2021. Maine, like other states, has seen increasing concentration of ownership of local newspapers, with two owners in control of 60% of all newspapers in the state.
Areas where the state needs to improve were district demographics, newspaper and media access, and the judiciary.
While the percentage of women legislators is at an all time high at 44%, it does not reflect the general population. Women constitute 51% of Maine residents. The percentage of baby boomers in the Legislature is 55%, nearly 20% higher than the percentage (35%) of boomers in the general population. The report concludes that barriers to legislative service are real for women and young adults, especially financial barriers.
The loss of local newspapers and the greater sharing of bylines across newspapers is described by the study as “worrisome.” Diminished coverage of local news and the impact on in-depth investigative journalism are two critical elements cited in this finding.
The report also states “even more troubling is the rise of pseudo-local news websites that employ out-of-state freelancers to write articles paid for by undisclosed ‘clients’.” Currently there are 11 sites in Maine that portray themselves as “local” news outlets, all of which are owned and operated by the digital firm Metric Media, LLC.
The Judicial Nomination Advisory Committee has been established by executive order and has become a strong tradition in Maine. However, that order is not mandated by statute. Therefore, this preferred method of recommending judicial candidates could be abandoned by a future governor looking to create a more partisan, or overtly political process. Additionally the report finds that indigent legal services are failing to provide adequate representation to those who require these services.
For more information on the report, visit the Democracy Maine website at democracymaine.org