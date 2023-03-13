Not very busy with call-outs, but very busy with various trainings.
The Junior Firefighter class commenced with the first class held at the Morrill Fire Station on Feb. 20. The following week’s class was canceled because of a snowstorm. The class was next held at the Belfast Fire Station on March 7. The next class is planned for March 13 at the Searsmont Fire Station. We will have more in the following weeks about this class and the students and where they hail from. The lead instructors are Chief Patrick Richards of Belfast Fire and Rescue and Jethro Pease, safety officer of the Morrill Volunteer Fire Department.
Thanks again for all the soda donations to the Fire Department. The men and women of the department appreciate your generosity. We now could use bottled water to have on the apparatus and in the refrigerator for rehydration. If you can donate a six-, 12- or 24-pack of water, let Chief Dean, Assistant Chief Randy or Safety Officer Jethro know.
Other training recently is an ongoing E.V.O.C., which stands for Emergency Vehicle Operation Course. This class is held over two evenings and later on a Saturday. The night classes are book work and lectures. The Saturday course includes driving an obstacle course operating emergency vehicles. Now if we could only teach some of the public to be alert and slow down around responding emergency vehicles and at accidents, fires, etc.! The course is being taught by Brooks Deputy Chief and full-time Bangor Lt. firefighter Joe Donovan.
Morrill VFD held a special training night this past week. A great attendance of 12 of our 16 members were able to make it and that is with one member who works nights. Former Chief Pat Scribner taught the annual required training for hazardous material identification, as well as the Bureau of Labor standards for Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) required uses.
Chief Dean reviewed some possible water issue delivery scenes. All in all, an interesting and informative evening.
Auxiliary meeting
The Morrill VFD Ladies Auxiliary will meet Wednesday, March 22, at the Town Office at 6:30 p.m. If you’re not a member but would like to join or see what they are about, come on down.
