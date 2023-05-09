THORNDIKE — The clouds finally parted and a wonderful warm sun shone down on Saturday, May 6, for the second annual Mount View Car Show. Throngs of people came out to admire the many shiny vehicles, talk shop about all things mechanical, and help Mount View seniors raise money for their annual graduation trip.
This year, expanded events included a touch-a-truck section where kids could climb aboard a Maine State Police armored tactical vehicle, check out a large dump truck from Dave’s World, or look up-close at a Waldo County Sheriff pickup or a Belfast Police cruiser. The event also featured a wide array of home-cooked comfort food available in the gymnasium, provided by parents.
Event organizer Desmond Gonzalez, who is finishing up his freshman year at the University of Maine at Machias where he is studying entrepreneurship and business, said that with the weather and the response from area car clubs in attendance, the event could not have gone better.
“It was great to see people from the Owls Head Transportation Museum, Gunmetal, and Maine Square Bodies,” he said.
While raising money for the graduating seniors is great, Gonzalez said, it was equally important to see these classic vehicles still on the road and not “squished into a cube.” Additionally, he hopes to inspire a new generation of car aficionados who will share in his car revolution excitement.
Seven awards were given out with trophies handmade by Gonzalez. Chuck Lerette won the Best in Show prize with his 1960 Chevrolet Apache. The Best Truck prize went to Cliff Staples for his 1988 Chevy 3500. Dale and Donzella Glendenning won Best Foreign Auto with their 1964 BMW.
Zachary Sutat received the Best Mount View High School Student-Owned Car award for his 1957 Plymouth Belvedere. Best Motorcycle went to Craig Brown with a 2011 Harley Davidson Road Glide. Mike Celentano won the Best American Car trophy for his 1968 Plymouth Cuda. And the Best Soccer Mom Car prize went to Grant Fortie with a Subaru Forester of unknown year.
When it was all over, Gonzalez said through admission, donations, concessions and raffle tickets, the event raised $4,450 for the class of 2023’s Project Graduation.