News

THORNDIKE — The clouds finally parted and a wonderful warm sun shone down on Saturday, May 6, for the second annual Mount View Car Show. Throngs of people came out to admire the many shiny vehicles, talk shop about all things mechanical, and help Mount View seniors raise money for their annual graduation trip.

This year, expanded events included a touch-a-truck section where kids could climb aboard a Maine State Police armored tactical vehicle, check out a large dump truck from Dave’s World, or look up-close at a Waldo County Sheriff pickup or a Belfast Police cruiser. The event also featured a wide array of home-cooked comfort food available in the gymnasium, provided by parents.