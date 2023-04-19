News

Andrew Price

Andrew Price, MVHS class of 1992, is a founding member of Beaver Ridge Wind LLC, which developed the wind power project in Freedom.

 Photo by Brian Fitzgerald, courtesy of Competitive Energy Solutions LLC

THORNDIKE — Andrew Price, class of 1992, president and chief operating officer of Competitive Energy Services LLC in Portland, has won the Mount View High School Alumni Award for 2023.

The award was created to inspire current students by highlighting exceptional alumni achievements in hopes that the personal and professional accomplishments of previous Mount View graduates will encourage present-day students to “reach for the stars.”