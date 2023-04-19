THORNDIKE — Andrew Price, class of 1992, president and chief operating officer of Competitive Energy Services LLC in Portland, has won the Mount View High School Alumni Award for 2023.
The award was created to inspire current students by highlighting exceptional alumni achievements in hopes that the personal and professional accomplishments of previous Mount View graduates will encourage present-day students to “reach for the stars.”
The Alumni Award recognizes alumni who are considered outstanding in their field or career as evidenced by longevity in their field, uniqueness in their field of work, professional recognition or awards, or giving back to their community.
According to Mount View Principal Tom Gray, Price’s “broad personal and professional accomplishments are a model for today’s students as they envision the future possibilities for their lives.”
A 1995 graduate of Bowdoin College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in physics and environmental studies, Price went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering, environmental and water studies in 1997 from Stanford University. While at Bowdoin, he received the Orren C. Hormell Award for Academic and Athletic Excellence and the James Bowdoin Scholar Book Award. A member of Phi Beta Kappa, he earned the honor society’s Alman Goodwin Prize in 1995. He is also a member of the Tau Beta Pi Engineering Honor Society.
Price joined Competitive Energy Services in 2001. The company offers energy consulting services throughout the United States and Canada, advising clients on sustainability issues such as climate action planning and procuring renewable energy. Involved in all aspects of the company, he is also responsible for many of CES’s green initiatives, including demand response programs, economic analysis of energy efficiency, on-site renewable generation projects, and greenhouse gas benchmarking and monitoring.
A member of the Maine Technology Institute’s Environmental Technology Board, Price is a founding member of Beaver Ridge Wind LLC, the company that developed the wind power project in Freedom. He has been a speaker at several national conferences on energy sustainability and shares his career experience with local students looking toward their futures. He also stays involved with his community through youth Nordic ski coaching and local canoe races.
According to the announcement from Mount View High School, Price said some things he remembers most about his time at MVHS are his friends, playing chess during study hall, a teacher who encouraged him to aim high, and meeting his future wife.
What inspired him to pursue his career? “Energy and the environment has always been an interest of mine,” Price said. “My junior high science fair project was a model wind turbine. Fifteen years later, I had the opportunity to work with my uncle and business partners to develop real wind turbines in Freedom.”
He went on to say that it was at Mount View that he “realized that hard work was the primary ingredient of success,” and he felt well prepared for college, thanks to several dedicated teachers. His advice for current students is: “Don’t settle for a job. Find a career that you find fascinating and will enjoy becoming an expert in.”
A poster highlighting his career, education and training, and inspirational quote will be displayed at MVHS as a daily reminder to students that they can go anywhere from Mount View. In addition, a permanent display has been created for plaques recognizing all honorees.
Nominations are now being accepted for the 2024 Mount View Alumni Award. Applications are due at the Mount View High School office no later than Jan. 5, 2024. To receive more information, requirements, and the nomination form, email mvalumni@rsu3.org or call the high school office at 568-3255 to receive a hard copy.