THORNDIKE — Regional School Unit 3 graduates enjoyed a nice breeze wafting into the school gym during the June 11 graduation ceremony where family, friends and school faculty packed the space to see the students formally end their high school education.
Principal Tom Gray, School Board Chair Eleanor Hess, valedictorian Greta Ahlefeld and salutatorian Aiden Tripp spoke to the graduates and those gathered at the school during the roughly hour-long event.
