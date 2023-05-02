THORNDIKE — Reprising a fund-raising event staged by last year’s senior class, members of Mount View High School’s class of 2023 will hold the school’s second annual Car Show Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mount View Complex. Admission is free for all spectators.
This year, the Owls Head Transportation Museum is joining in and will add some of its vehicles to the anticipated array of cars, trucks and motorcycles. Proceeds from the event support Project Graduation.
June 2022 graduate Desmond Gonzalez of Montville, who originated and organized the high school’s first-ever car show last year, has returned to help his MVHS friends reprise it to raise funds for their senior activities.
In addition to the Transportation Museum’s participation, special features this year include a model car show for kids and “Touch-a-Truck,” where children will be able to learn about fire trucks, ambulances, police cars, dump trucks and race cars, as well as about the people who work with these vehicles.
Admission is $5 per car, truck or motorcycle, but free for spectators at the family-friendly event. Doors open at 9 a.m., and food and refreshments will be available for purchase throughout the event. Winners will be announced between 12:30 and 1 p.m.