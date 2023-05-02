News

Mount View High School 2022 Car Show

A scene from Mount View High School’s first Car Show, which raised funds for the class of 2022’s Project Graduation. File Photo

 File Photo

THORNDIKE — Reprising a fund-raising event staged by last year’s senior class, members of Mount View High School’s class of 2023 will hold the school’s second annual Car Show Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mount View Complex. Admission is free for all spectators.

This year, the Owls Head Transportation Museum is joining in and will add some of its vehicles to the anticipated array of cars, trucks and motorcycles. Proceeds from the event support Project Graduation.