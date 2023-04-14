News

RSU3_logo
By Sarah E. Reynolds

THORNDIKE — Mount View High School students gathered for a demonstration about the school’s current dress code, which was discussed during the Regional School Unit 3 Board of Directors March 10 meeting. The demonstration seemed to be prompted by board member comments during a discussion about proposed dress code changes at that meeting.

Students rallied in the school’s lobby at 1:30 p.m. during seventh period, which is a period that students usually use to seek additional help from teachers, according to Principal Tom Gray. Afterward, they went into the gym where students spoke briefly about their concerns about the dress code.

Tags

Reporter

Kendra Caruso has reported for The Republican Journal since summer 2019. She graduated from the University of Maine in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She has won awards for her reporting and photography from Maine Press Association.

Recommended for you