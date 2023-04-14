THORNDIKE — Mount View High School students gathered for a demonstration about the school’s current dress code, which was discussed during the Regional School Unit 3 Board of Directors March 10 meeting. The demonstration seemed to be prompted by board member comments during a discussion about proposed dress code changes at that meeting.
Students rallied in the school’s lobby at 1:30 p.m. during seventh period, which is a period that students usually use to seek additional help from teachers, according to Principal Tom Gray. Afterward, they went into the gym where students spoke briefly about their concerns about the dress code.
There was a planned schoolwide assembly for eighth period, so the demonstration did not take place during any planned class time, Gray said. The indoor event was attended by Mount View High School students only; no members of the public or people from other school districts were permitted to attend.
At the April 10 board meeting, members discussed proposed changes to the dress code that would have allowed various clothing currently prohibited in the current dress code, such as hats, cropped tops and other articles of clothing, according to Superintendent Charles Brown. The proposed changes were voted down.
The students seemed provoked by comments made about female students during that board meeting. But Troy board member Kristin Blanchard thinks there was some confusion over what was actually said during the long discussion.
Board member Michael Schaab said some board members expressed concerns that the way male and female students dress could be distracting but the superintendent assured them that it has not been an issue during his time in the school.
Schaab thinks there might have been an allusion to the idea of girls being “biohazards” but the specific term was not used during the discussion to his recollection.
None of the board members The Republican Journal spoke with were comfortable trying to paraphrase or recall what was said during the discussion, out of concern that they might misquote or misinterpret another board member's comments about the hotly disputed topic.
Blanchard attended the demonstration, along with a few other board members, where she said over 50 students demonstrated, remaining respectful while articulating their concerns over the sensitive topic, she said. “The students did amazing,” she said. “They absolutely followed all of those rules.”
The principal set some norms for students to abide by during the demonstration to keep things civil and respectful, Gray said.
Students were expected to express their concerns with issues and not specific people, comments were to be constructive and respectful, obscene or offensive language was not permitted, among other expectations, according to information sent to parents before the event.
Gray managed the situation, allowing the students to express their opinions with the utmost respect during a demonstration that lasted just past 2 p.m., she said.
When Gray heard rumors that some students might have been planning a disruptive demonstration and possibly participate in some civil disobedience, he worked to create an event in which students felt heard but did not feel the need to resort to disobedient behavior, calling it a teachable moment, he said.
Amid discussions of school walkouts and other possible disruptions, he wanted students to know that school officials care about their feelings, he said. It was the best approach the school could take to show students they do not have to disrupt a school day to get an empathetic response from officials.
Gray also wanted to make sure that the demonstration did not disrupt the school day, he said. So those students who wanted to participate in the demonstration were allowed to gather in the lobby, while those who did not want to demonstrate were allowed to stay in their teachers’ classrooms.
It was an opportunity to teach kids the appropriate way to relate to their community members, he said. It also showed that school officials do care about what is important to students. When teenagers have strong feelings, they will act on them and it is the adults’ responsibility to recognize those feelings and talk to them about them.
“Like any district in any school, we have our issues, but what is most important is that the kids feel safe and valued and that they have trusted relationships with staff here, regardless of what they feel about school governance or local issues,” he said.
Blanchard felt that Gray facilitated a good forum that was safe for kids to express themselves, she said. She recalled one student with a sign that stated, “My midriff doesn’t define my character.”
Some students at the rally wanted to make sure that the new dress code would allow them to express themselves and wanted to be ensured that it is going to be fair, Blanchard said. Some felt that the current dress code is more restrictive for female students than male students and that a regulated dress code will not work because students are all shaped differently.
She also heard comments that students feel that the board sees them as unfit to make their own decisions about what is appropriate to wear, she said. Students expressed interest in being able to wear hats or other head wear.
The school takes no stance either way on the dress code, Gray said. It is the board’s right to establish school policy and administrators must carry out those policies to the best of their ability.
Blanchard knows that the current dress code is outdated and the Policy Committee, which she chairs, will consider putting forth new dress code changes that meet student needs and that hopefully everybody can be happy with, she said. She said she knows it is an important issue, which is why she attended the student demonstration.
Blanchard said the board is “not going to be able to meet [students] on every level but we’re going to try to meet them where we can.”
The Policy Committee will meet to discuss new dress code changes for board consideration before the next board meeting, she said. The Policy Committee will meet again before the next board meeting, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on May 8 at the Mount View Complex.