Trash is filtered into a machine at the Fiberight/Coastal Resources of Maine recycling facility in Hampden.

 By Carolyn Zachary

ORONO — The Municipal Review Committee on April 5 announced plans to enter into a 60-day exclusivity agreement with Innovative Resource Recovery to open the shuttered Hampden waste facility, now called Municipal Waste Solutions.

The agreement will allow the company to conduct due diligence and let the MRC and the firm behind Innovative Resource Recovery negotiate terms for an anticipated June 2 closing. Innovative is a special purpose entity backed by a multibillion-dollar asset management firm, according to the announcement.

Kendra Caruso has reported for The Republican Journal since summer 2019. She graduated from the University of Maine in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She has won awards for her reporting and photography from Maine Press Association.

