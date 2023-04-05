ORONO — The Municipal Review Committee on April 5 announced plans to enter into a 60-day exclusivity agreement with Innovative Resource Recovery to open the shuttered Hampden waste facility, now called Municipal Waste Solutions.
The agreement will allow the company to conduct due diligence and let the MRC and the firm behind Innovative Resource Recovery negotiate terms for an anticipated June 2 closing. Innovative is a special purpose entity backed by a multibillion-dollar asset management firm, according to the announcement.
“We are excited to have selected a new partner to relaunch operations,” MRC President Karen Fussell said. “Innovative’s vision for the facility aligns with that of the MRC, and they have the resources needed to restart the plant in a timely manner.”
The MRC will continue to seek a $20 million loan so it has a financial path in place by early summer to work toward a reopening, should the exclusivity agreement not result in a partnership with the firm by June, according to the announcement.
The firm behind Innovative Resource Recovery intends to upgrade the facility and hire local people to operate the facility to start off, according to the press release.
Plans with Revere Capital Advisors LLC fell through earlier this year when Revere could not bring an exclusivity agreement to a close with the MRC in a timely manner. That exclusivity agreement, first signed late last summer, was extended several times over the course of roughly six months.
That company forked over $400,000 in nonrefundable deposits during the course of those agreement extensions. Earlier this year the company was still attempting to renegotiate the facility’s beneficial use permit with the state.
As previously reported, the MRC took ownership of the facility in early August for $1.5 million through a stalking horse bid when the facility’s bondholders failed to find a qualified bidder. During the roughly two years the bondholders had control of the facility, they made little progress toward its reopening, MRC Executive Director Michael Carroll said.
The facility ceased operations May 28, 2020, because of a lack of funding, according to a June 10, 2020, MRC statement. In February 2020, MRC gave the facility’s operators a $1.5 million short-term loan, but the facility stopped operating when it lost $14.7 million in expected funding from bondholders.
Since the facility’s closure, MRC towns have not been able to end their contracts; instead, trash from those towns has been diverted to other waste facilities in the state, often at increased expense to the affected towns. MRC municipal members in Waldo County are Belfast, Brooks, Freedom, Knox, Montville, Searsmont, Thorndike, Troy and Unity.
The $70 million waste-to-energy facility recycles solid municipal waste to help preserve landfill space. Originally, the facility was supposed to open in April 2018. Several factors delayed its opening until April 2019, but then it was not fully operational until the following November.
Whatever operator takes over the facility will have to run the facility’s three main operations, which include recycling regular commodities, producing pulp and producing natural gas, along with a number of other smaller operations, Carroll said.
There is a "town hall" session scheduled for April 13 at 1:30 p.m. to introduce the entity to members and relay more information about the exclusivity agreement and reopening schedule. To register for the virtual event, visit mrcmaine.org.
Revere Chief Operating Officer Nigel Ekern did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Kendra Caruso has reported for The Republican Journal since summer 2019. She graduated from the University of Maine in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She has won awards for her reporting and photography from Maine Press Association.