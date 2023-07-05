News

Fiberight facility in Hampden

Trash is filtered into a machine at the Fiberight/Coastal Resources of Maine recycling facility in Hampden, currently closed.

File Photo

ORONO — The Municipal Review Committee has reached a deal with Innovative Resource Recovery, backed by multibillion-dollar asset firm White Oak Global Advisors, to reopen the shuttered Hampden waste facility now known as Municipal Waste Solutions.

In a June 30 press release, MRC announced that it signed the “landmark” agreement with Innovative to become co-owners of the plant. “This collaboration marks a significant step forward in advancing sustainable waste management practices and promoting a circular economy in Maine,” the press release stated.