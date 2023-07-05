ORONO — The Municipal Review Committee has reached a deal with Innovative Resource Recovery, backed by multibillion-dollar asset firm White Oak Global Advisors, to reopen the shuttered Hampden waste facility now known as Municipal Waste Solutions.
In a June 30 press release, MRC announced that it signed the “landmark” agreement with Innovative to become co-owners of the plant. “This collaboration marks a significant step forward in advancing sustainable waste management practices and promoting a circular economy in Maine,” the press release stated.
Terms in the exclusivity agreement between MRC and Innovative include a $350,000 nonrefundable deposit. MRC plans to sell the facility to Innovative for $3 million and will retain 10% ownership of the facility. The sale will allow the organization to recoup the money spent to buy the facility and pay off remaining debts from the sale.
The MRC had been seeking $20 million to restart the facility itself if the deal with Innovative fell through.
Innovative is looking to restart the facility in 2024, CEO James Condela said during an April 13 town hall meeting. It will hire local people to operate the facility, along with hiring local contractors to get it operational. Once facility operations are stable, the company will consider how it can use additional technologies and processes to increase waste diversion from landfills.
As previously reported, the MRC took ownership of the facility in early August for $1.5 million through a stalking horse bid when the facility’s bondholders failed to find a qualified bidder. During the roughly two years the bondholders had control of the facility, they made little progress toward its reopening, MRC Executive Director Michael Carroll said.
The facility ceased operations May 28, 2020, because of a lack of funding, according to a June 10, 2020, MRC statement. In February 2020, MRC gave the facility’s operators a $1.5 million short-term loan, but the facility stopped operating when it lost $14.7 million in expected funding from bondholders.
Since the facility’s closure, MRC towns have not been able to end their contracts; instead, trash from those towns has been diverted to other waste facilities in the state, often at increased expense to the affected towns. MRC municipal members in Waldo County are Belfast, Brooks, Freedom, Knox, Montville, Searsmont, Thorndike, Troy and Unity.
The $70 million waste-to-energy facility recycles solid municipal waste to help preserve landfill space. Originally, the facility was supposed to open in April 2018. Several factors delayed its opening until April 2019, but then it was not fully operational until the following November.
Combining Innovative Resource Recovery with the MRC’s knowledge, experience and resources will transform waste management practices, maximize recycling rates and promote environmental stewardship within its communities, MRC Board President Karen Fussell said in the June 30 press release.
"This partnership between MRC and Innovative represents a powerful synergy in our mission to build a more sustainable future,” she said.
Innovative is excited to work with the MRC to change waste management practices and promote a circular economy, Condela said in the press release.
“Together, we are creating a partnership that is a model for other regions and communities to take for a more sustainable future for generations to come," he said.