Trash is filtered into a machine at the Fiberight/Coastal Resources of Maine recycling facility in Hampden. File photo

 By Carolyn Zachary

ORONO — Municipal Review Committee will enter into a new exclusivity agreement to sell the Hampden waste facility to Innovative Resource Recovery, which is a new company formed by White Oak Global Advisors. It was announced during an April 13 virtual town hall meeting.

White Oak is a multibillion-dollar asset management firm, company representative James Condela said at the meeting. White Oak specializes in providing financial solutions to small and middle market business organizations. The company uses a hands-on approach to working with businesses to see their full potential.

