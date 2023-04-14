ORONO — Municipal Review Committee will enter into a new exclusivity agreement to sell the Hampden waste facility to Innovative Resource Recovery, which is a new company formed by White Oak Global Advisors. It was announced during an April 13 virtual town hall meeting.
White Oak is a multibillion-dollar asset management firm, company representative James Condela said at the meeting. White Oak specializes in providing financial solutions to small and middle market business organizations. The company uses a hands-on approach to working with businesses to see their full potential.
“From what we’ve seen so far, at the Hampden facility and from our experience, the facility has that potential,” he said, “so, we’re extremely excited about the opportunity.”
Condela’s personal background for the last 25 years lies in the energy and environmental services side of the business, he said. He has spent the last 15 years leading multiple companies in the waste and recycling sector, specifically involved in operations using multiple different waste conversion technologies.
Kevin Hogan, another company representative, was at the meeting and spoke briefly about his background on the investment side of the industry.
White Oak formed Innovative with a goal to establish environmentally sustainable solutions for the waste industry, Condela said. The newly formed company’s mission is to recover as many resources from Maine’s waste as possible in an effort to divert what is sent to landfills.
He said he sees the Hampden facility, now known as Municipal Waste Solutions, as a blueprint for waste diversion across the country. The company will assess the function of each process at the facility and what is required to get the facility operational again, and that will inform it about a reasonable timeline to get the facility going and how much it will cost to get to a profitable operation.
After the company closes the sale agreement, it is looking to restart the facility in 2024, he said. The company intends to hire local people to operate the facility and work with local contractors to get it operational.
Once operations at the facility have stabilized, the company will continue to consider how it can use additional technologies and processes to increase the amount of waste diverted to the facility from landfills, he said.
“We’re just really excited about what’s here,” he said. “It’s just a tremendous opportunity and we really appreciate being selected by the MRC.”
Exclusivity agreement terms include a $350,000 nonrefundable deposit with a June 2 closing date, MRC Executive Director Michael Carroll said at the meeting. The organization will retain 10% ownership of the facility. Innovative will buy the facility for $3 million, allowing the MRC to recoup what it spent to buy the facility and pay off remaining debts from that sale.
Out of 10 potential buyers, MRC considered four of them seriously, Carroll said. Then it narrowed that down to two proposals, from which Innovative's was selected. The company has the funds to buy the facility now, instead of relying on seeking funds from investors.
But the organization continues to seek funding to reopen the facility itself if the agreement with Innovative falls through, MRC Board President Karen Fussell said at the meeting. It has learned not to “count chickens before they hatch,” she said.
MRC representatives will meet with the state’s Economic and Community Development commissioner to explore financing options, Fussell said. She thinks new legislation this session might be necessary for the organization to get loan financing.
The organization is not seeking a grant to get the facility going because, when it is profitable, it will be able to pay back a loan, she said. It is attempting to secure about $20 million to finance a reopening.
As previously reported, the MRC took ownership of the facility in early August for $1.5 million through a stalking horse bid when the facility’s bondholders failed to find a qualified bidder. During the roughly two years the bondholders had control of the facility, they made little progress toward its reopening, MRC Carroll said.
The facility ceased operations May 28, 2020, because of a lack of funding, according to a June 10, 2020, MRC statement. In February 2020, MRC gave the facility’s operators a $1.5 million short-term loan, but the facility stopped operating when it lost $14.7 million in expected funding from bondholders.
Since the facility’s closure, MRC towns have not been able to end their contracts; instead, trash from those towns has been diverted to other waste facilities in the state, often at increased expense to the affected towns. MRC municipal members in Waldo County are Belfast, Brooks, Freedom, Knox, Montville, Searsmont, Thorndike, Troy and Unity.
The $70 million waste-to-energy facility recycles solid municipal waste to help preserve landfill space. Originally, the facility was supposed to open in April 2018. Several factors delayed its opening until April 2019, but then it was not fully operational until the following November.
The next planned MRC Board meeting is April 26, livestreamed on Facebook.
Kendra Caruso has reported for The Republican Journal since summer 2019. She graduated from the University of Maine in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She has won awards for her reporting and photography from Maine Press Association.