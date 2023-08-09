News

SEARSMONT —A unique and intimate concert experience called Muzzy Ridge Concerts is making its return for the third year in a row. The concerts are open to the public, and have drawn an audience from all over Maine, as well as visitors from out of state.

Robert Sirota, an American classical composer, is presenting the performances in The Studio, a specially designed concert hall on his residential property. The series highlights The Fischer Duo, which will perform Aug. 19 and 20, and The Neave Trio, which will perform Aug. 26 and 27.

The Studio

Robert Sirota arranges chairs for his upcoming concert series.
Sirota at his piano

Robert Sirota tests the acoustics of his empty studio.

