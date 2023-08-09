SEARSMONT —A unique and intimate concert experience called Muzzy Ridge Concerts is making its return for the third year in a row. The concerts are open to the public, and have drawn an audience from all over Maine, as well as visitors from out of state.
Robert Sirota, an American classical composer, is presenting the performances in The Studio, a specially designed concert hall on his residential property. The series highlights The Fischer Duo, which will perform Aug. 19 and 20, and The Neave Trio, which will perform Aug. 26 and 27.
The Fischer Duo consists of Jeanne Kierman Fischer and Norman Fischer, respectively a pianist and cellist who perform music from the early 19th century to the present. The married couple have been performing together since 1971, and they will feature Beethoven’s Cello Sonata in A Major, Op.69, and one of Sirota’s own compositions from 2020 during the concert.
Cellist Mikhail Veselov, violinist Anna Williams and pianist Eri Nakamura make up The Neave Trio, which formed in 2010. The group performs music by all-women composers, and they will be featuring music from Gabriela Lena Frank’s Four Folk Songs, among others.
Both groups have collectively performed shows globally, and in some of the most prestigious venues in the world, including Carnegie Hall and the Smithsonian.
Sirota’s property, where he lives with his wife Vicki, spans 10 acres of manicured grass with pops of blooming floral accents. The couple purchased the mid-century home in 1986, though they have only been living in the home full-time since 2021.
Sirota has been a full-time composer for a decade, and he said he still finds time to accept commissions. “Right now, I’m doing a transcription that Paul Simon wrote," he said. "The piece was written for an album, but he wants to perform it live. In order to perform it live, it needs music.” He said he spends most of his time in The Studio, whether composing or transcribing for other musicians.
The studio space can accommodate up to 50 people, and Sirota designed a covered outdoor extension to seat another 20. “It means a great deal for me to be able to do this," he said. "We love this place, and we built this ideal space for intimate performing, both acoustically and visually. When we settled here, we realized we wanted to share it with others.”
The shows are not-for-profit, and Sirota said that ticket sales contribute toward musician compensation. He said he raises additional funds for Muzzy Ridge Concerts through New York performances of his string quartets.
Sirota said that his many friends are world-class musicians who live far away, and bringing his friends together annually is a rewarding way to nurture those relationships.
“One of the ways of guaranteeing they come up here is to invite them to perform," he said. "It means more than just hosting another concert. It is cementing our relationship as members of this unique community. There are many, many creative people here — artists, painters, writers and musicians. And we want to be identified as part of this community.”
Sirota said he foresees himself continuing the tradition. "We want to continue indefinitely. It’s fun. It requires real thought, and the product is very good. We weren’t sure whether we would keep going with this, but it caught on. People in the community seem to like it, and there’s a following. It’s kind of an obsession with me.
“One of the things I miss about being in charge of music school is producing concerts. This allows me to produce concerts unimpeded. I try to create a beautiful environment for both the musicians and the audience. I like the fact that we can share our home.”
The concerts run approximately 60 minutes without intermission. Sirota strongly suggests purchasing tickets ahead of time to ensure seating. Attendees who plan to sit outdoors are invited to bring their own chairs. More information may be found at robertsirota.com under the Muzzy Ridge Concerts drop-down menu.