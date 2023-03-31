News

 By Kendra Caruso

SEARSPORT — Brian Lunt is the new police chief after former Chief Todd Boisvert left the department March 10, serving three years in the position.

When Boisvert submitted his 30-day resignation Feb. 28, the Select Board accepted it with regrets during a March 7 meeting but allowed him to leave before the 30-day period, Town Manager James Gillway said. Boisvert decided to return to retirement and move back to Rhode Island.

