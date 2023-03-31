SEARSPORT — Brian Lunt is the new police chief after former Chief Todd Boisvert left the department March 10, serving three years in the position.
When Boisvert submitted his 30-day resignation Feb. 28, the Select Board accepted it with regrets during a March 7 meeting but allowed him to leave before the 30-day period, Town Manager James Gillway said. Boisvert decided to return to retirement and move back to Rhode Island.
Around this time, Lunt was about to accept a position with the Brewer Police Department, having worked for that department before and enjoying it, when he was approached by City Manager James Gillway, who was eager to retain him, the new police chief said.
Thinking about his retirement in three years, he accepted the position a couple of days later considering it a good career move, he said. Boisvert endorsed him as a replacement, Gillway said.
Lunt grew up in Veazie and worked on the Orono and Alton fire departments before accepting a position with the Belfast Police Department in 2001, he said. He has also worked at the Glenburn ambulance department and did first responder work for Veazie. Now he lives in Waldo.
During his time at the Belfast Police Department, he started working for the Searsport Police Department in 2008 as a part-time officer and stayed until 2016, he said. He worked for the Belfast Department for 18 years before moving on to the Camden Police Department.
After a six-month stint in Camden, he moved on to brewer Police Department, he said. He spent a year as a full-time officer in Brewer but had to leave that department when he started paramedic school.
The Searsport Department offered him a more flexible schedule with his schooling, so he returned there as a full-time officer in 2021, with a more flexible schedule for his schooling, he said. Though he enjoyed his time at the Brewer Department and refers to it as a great place to work. He finished paramedic school last October.
He wears many caps working for various departments, doubling as a paramedic and running Searsport Ambulance Department, while being the public safety director, he said. He works per diem for Belfast Ambulance. He also has fire credentials and fills in with the Belfast Fire Department at times. Though he intends to cut back more on that per diem work when he can.
Since he took the position, he has already started working to get equipment and vehicles updated for the police and ambulance departments, he said. Though he oversees the fire department, he does not run the department but will help new Chief Antonio Rivera make necessary changes.
He is adjusting the billing and pay rates within the ambulance department to increase funding and recruiting, he said. The department is close to reaching 100 hours per weeks of paramedic coverage, which has allowed the town to become less reliant on neighboring ambulance departments to respond to calls.
With low employment numbers in the emergency services field, many police, fire and ambulance departments often end up hiring people away from each other, he said. He is doing his best to turn the situation around and trying to think of creative ways to recruit new officers without taking away from other local departments.
He is working to recruit one person with a corrections background, stating that “if I can’t find a good officer, I’ll make them,” he said. He is looking to hire a full-time officer to accompany the department’s current staff, which includes a full-time student resource officer, a full-time sergeant, two full-time patrol officers and himself.
The U.S. Department of Justice has a COPS Hiring Program Lunt hopes to apply for funds through, he said. If the town is willing to put forth matching funds for he program, he hopes to add three more patrol officers to the lineup with the funding.
This year, the DOJ is giving out grants from a $224.5 million fund through the COPS program, according to its website. It will fund as much as 75% of an officer’s entry-level salary and fringe benefits. The funding will last for three years within a five-year performance period to help departments recruit and hire new staff.
The department must fund at least 25% of the yearly salary, according to the DOJ website. Departments can receive a maximum of $125,000 in funds over the three-year period for each officer.
There will always be ups and downs within the law enforcement field, he said, all he can do is work through them. He wants the community to know that the department is always available and approachable.
“It’s a good little town and there are some changes coming but you know we’re going to do everything we can to work with that to keep everybody safe and informed on what they need to know as part of what’s going on,” he said. “… We’re doing the best we can to provide the best services with what we got.”
Last year Boisvert ran for the Waldo County Sheriff’s seat in a heated race against Jason Trundy, who was Chief Deputy of the Sheriff’s Office at the time, but lost. He did not respond to requests for comment.