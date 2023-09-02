BELFAST — The local Midcoast hospitals are facing staffing, financial and workplace safety challenges but the health care system is working on those issues in the post-pandemic era.
And the health care system is ready to reach out and connect with the community to improve the health of its residents under a new program being launched.
"We're being optimistic and taking on the challenges that are being presented to us," said Denise Needham, president of Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport and Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast. Needham discussed a variety of issues during an Aug. 24 interview.
In terms of finances, the hospital president said times are certainly challenging, as they are for health care facilities across the country. One of the biggest challenges financially is the high cost of traveling employees, because of the shortage of local permanent staff.
She acknowledged that getting out from under that expense will be difficult.
"That is probably the single most challenging matter financially," she said.
In addition, a shift in the mix of sources paying for health care is making funding more challenging. There are fewer patients with commercial insurance and more who are either uninsured, under insured or covered by government health care programs such as Medicare and Medicaid, which hospital contend do not pay enough to cover the costs of services.
"We've reached a point that is unfavorable," she said.
Demographics is one of the causes of the shift with an older population less likely to have commercial insurance.
A voluntary government-run drug discount program for pharmaceutical companies is also becoming a challenge. Needham said drug manufacturers are pushing back and fewer companies are participating. The program has allowed Pen Bay and Waldo County to receive physician-administered and outpatient drugs at a discounted rate from pharmaceutical manufacturers participating in the Medicaid program. The drug is then reimbursed by an insured patient's health plan at a higher price. Proceeds from the sale of the drugs are used to provide uncompensated health care to underinsured or uninsured patients.
With fewer companies participating, costs to hospitals increase, which reduces the amount of charitable care the hospitals can provide. In 2022, PBMC and WCGH combined to provide $29.2 million in uncompensated care for Maine residents with income below 150% of the federal poverty level, charity care and bad debt. In fiscal year 2023, which runs through Sept. 30, this is expected to decrease.
To respond to that, the hospitals are operating as leanly as possible without impacting quality of care, she said.
"We are hugely focused on quality and running efficiently," Needham said.
Like most other employers, hospitals are finding it challenging to fill positions, especially specialty professions. The health care system is increasing partnerships with technical schools to train future staff. Hospitals are also encouraging entry level staff to get the training and education needed to become licensed technicians of some specialty area.
The staffing shortage has made it incredibly challenging for people to access primary care doctors, she acknowledged.
"Demand for providers is outstripping the number of providers," the health care executive said. "When we hire new primary care providers, their practices fill up quickly."
"The pandemic, which drew widespread acclaim for healthcare workers' heroism, left an indelible mark on the industry. The toll of burnout and the retirement of experienced professionals has strained the health care workforce. A recent report by Kaufman Hall revealed that nearly one in five healthcare workers chose to leave their positions by the close of 2022. This mass exodus has posed significant challenges for healthcare institutions across the nation," the hospital stated.
Locally, this challenge presented itself at a time when coastal communities have experienced significant population growth.
At PBMC, new patients who are generally healthy may wait up to four months before their first appointment. At WCGH, new patients are generally scheduled to see their provider within the first three months. Both hospitals keep slots open for patients with urgent needs.
PBMC employs 28 primary care providers across five offices, stretching from Waldoboro to Rockport. The hospital will have two new primary care providers in the next three months and is recruiting to fill two remaining vacancies. The hospital said to schedule a new patient appointment, call 207-301-8200.
Pen Bay Pediatrics is fully staffed with five providers. All five are accepting new patients, and three are accepting new babies as patients.
Waldo County General employs 21 primary care providers and is recruiting for one vacancy. The Belfast hospital has nine primary care providers accepting new patients at several locations including Belfast, Brooks, Lincolnville and Stockton Springs. To schedule a new patient appointment with a WCGH primary care provider, or go to WCGH.org or call 207-505-4027.
The hospitals are also dealing with an increase in workplace violence.
"Generally before these would occur in the emergency department or with behavioral health patients. Now, we're seeing it throughout the hospital, in patient units, but not always the patient, often it is family members, visitors," Needham said.
While there are many challenges facing the health care system, there are positive developments, she said.
Pen Bay is in the process of looking to expand its primary care services in the Rockland area to move some of the activities off the Rockport campus. The hospital has a facility currently in the Bok building in Rockland, which was sold in early August. The program will remain in that space until a new location is found.
The demand had already outgrown the space for walk-in care at Bok building. During the summer, the facility sees 50 to 55 patients a day. The new location is hoped to be operating by October 2024.
Needham said Pen Bay also wants to re-connect with the community that was interrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hospitals — under the umbrella of Coastal Healthcare Alliance — are starting a program in which community health workers will go out into the community for under-served population.
Jemma Penberthy, the director of community health for the two local hospitals, said the first two community workers have been hired and that the plan is to employ six — three in Knox County and three in Waldo County.
This will not be a brick and mortar program but instead the workers will go out to places such as public libraries and soup kitchens. These workers will assist the people in need to find resources to help them whether it be for mental health or substance abuse treatment or other needs.
These services will be free. The program, for example, could help people find transportation to get services. Or if there was a single parent who was recently diagnosed with diabetes, that person could be referred to education programs to deal with the illness.
Penberthy said MaineHealth's goal is for the community to be the healthiest in the country.
Needham was appointed president of Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport and Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast in May.
Needham has more than 15 years of experience in health care leadership roles and has been with MaineHealth for many years. She began her career as a pharmacist and pharmacy supervisor with Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Then, after five years as a pharmacist supervisor/team lead at Cardinal Health in Houston, Texas, she joined PBMC-WCGH in 2015 as Director of Pharmacy. Since that time she has assumed roles of increasing responsibility, culminating with her appointment as chief operating officer in March 2021.