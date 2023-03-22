News

Maine Highway Commission right-of-way map

Plaintiff attorney Kim Ervin Tucker submitted to the court this Maine State Highway Commission right-of-way map showing the 12-1/2-acre parcel she asked the court, in a March 21 lawsuit, to restrict from Nordic development. The deed reference outlined in red by The Republican Journal is that of the state's conveyance of the property to the city of Belfast in 1973.

 By Kendra Caruso

BELFAST — Several Nordic Aquafarms opponents filed a lawsuit in Waldo County Superior Court March 21 asking the judge to block development on 12.5 acres within the 56-acre site where Nordic wants to build its land-based fish farm. It is land the company bought from the Belfast Water District.

Property owners neighboring the Nordic site — Jeffrey Mabee, Judith Grace and Martha Block — along with Friends of Harriet L. Hartley Conservation Area, filed the suit against the city of Belfast and Nordic seeking to nullify a Deed of Vacation the city issued to the company. The parcel in question is located toward the back of Nordic’s Route 1 lot.

