Plaintiff attorney Kim Ervin Tucker submitted to the court this Maine State Highway Commission right-of-way map showing the 12-1/2-acre parcel she asked the court, in a March 21 lawsuit, to restrict from Nordic development. The deed reference outlined in red by The Republican Journal is that of the state's conveyance of the property to the city of Belfast in 1973.
BELFAST — Several Nordic Aquafarms opponents filed a lawsuit in Waldo County Superior Court March 21 asking the judge to block development on 12.5 acres within the 56-acre site where Nordic wants to build its land-based fish farm. It is land the company bought from the Belfast Water District.
Property owners neighboring the Nordic site — Jeffrey Mabee, Judith Grace and Martha Block — along with Friends of Harriet L. Hartley Conservation Area, filed the suit against the city of Belfast and Nordic seeking to nullify a Deed of Vacation the city issued to the company. The parcel in question is located toward the back of Nordic’s Route 1 lot.
In 1973 the state conveyed the 12.5 acres to the city, and the city, in turn, conveyed the parcel to the Belfast Water District in 1987, according to the court document. The deeds for those conveyances carry a restriction that prevents development on those acres, and a condition in the deed require the property to be kept in its natural condition. The deeds specify that these conditions “run with the land.”
The city issued a Deed of Vacation to Nordic March 15, 2022, to strike that restriction and allow the company to develop on that parcel, according to the motion. Plaintiff lawyer Kimberly Ervin Tucker stated in the court document that the city was not legally allowed to end those restrictions and conditions.
The city, as the grantee, was bound by those conditions imposed by the state and the restrictions “run with the land,” wording that also binds future property owners by those restrictions, according to the lawsuit. Tucker further stated that the city has had no title, right or interest in the parcel regarding those restrictions since its conveyance to the Belfast Water District.
The city issued the Deed of Vacation more than 25 years after it conveyed the land to the Belfast Water District and five days after the Water District conveyed the land to Nordic, according to the court document.
Tucker is asking the court to declare the Deed of Vacation null and void. She also asks that the Belfast Comprehensive Plan and city zoning ordinances exclude the parcel of land from the Route 1 South Business Zone District.
A Norwegian company, Nordic Aquafarms in 2018 went public with its plans to grow salmon in a land-based facility it intended to build along Route 1 in Belfast, next to the Little River and near the Northport town line. Construction was projected to cost about $500 million, making it one of the largest facilities of its kind in the United States.
Early on, a group of residents had reservations about the amount of water the company needs to feed its recirculating aquaculture system, the amount of carbon the project would emit into the atmosphere, and what effect the facility’s discharge might have on the bay. Many opponents crowded state and local permitting meetings, airing their concerns, while the company sought approvals for the facility.
Once the company received its major state and local federal permits, a number of lawsuits ensued, challenging those permit decisions and the company’s legal right to land it intends to use for the facility.
One of the more significant legal disputes was that of property rights to the intertidal zone where Nordic wants to lay its intake and outflow pipes. Jeffrey Mabee and Judith Grace took former neighboring property owners Janet and Richard Eckrote to court after the couple issued an easement to Nordic so it could place its intake and outflow pipes across the upland lot and adjacent intertidal area.
Mabee and Grace claimed historic deeds proved they own that intertidal area, along with intertidal area in front of several other neighboring upland lots.
Waldo County Superior Court Justice Robert Murray sided with the Eckrotes, finding that they owned that intertidal property. Before Murray issued that ruling, the Eckrotes sold their land to Nordic, which then conveyed that land to the city in exchange for an easement allowing the company to place its pipes through the upland lot and intertidal lot.
Mabee and Grace appealed that decision to the Maine Supreme Court and the court justices recently sided with them, overturning Murray’s ownership ruling and giving opponents some legal traction in their fight against the facility.
However, opponents are gearing up for another legal battle with the city over its eminent domain action in the summer of 2021 before Murray even made his initial ownership ruling. City councilors voted to take the disputed intertidal area by eminent domain, touting various benefits of the action to the public, the Belfast Water District and Nordic.
A hearing is scheduled for April 28 in Waldo County Superior Court for how to proceed with that law suit.
Nordic did not immediately respond to requests for comment on this latest development before publication.
Kendra Caruso has reported for The Republican Journal since summer 2019. She graduated from the University of Maine in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She has won awards for her reporting and photography from Maine Press Association.