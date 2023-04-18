BELFAST — The city's new poet laureate has plans to set a standard for lasting change, both in the community and for the position itself.
When Maya Stein and her wife, Amy Tingle, visited the Midcoast in 2019 during the Belfast Poetry Festival, they learned that the city had its own poet laureate. The festival was one of the big draws for their move to Northport in 2020. So, when Stein, 50, received the call that she was named poet laureate, she said she felt giddy.
In the past three years of living in the Midcoast, she said her poetry shifted into exploring more themes of “surprise and delight.” Stein’s talents and love for her newfound community made her the inevitable choice, and her next steps while holding the honorary position will create broader paths for locals to express themselves creatively.
“I think a lot of people feel they can’t access poetry,” Stein observed. One of the ways she hopes to facilitate that access is to erect “poetry pedestals” throughout town where people might read, create and leave behind their own poems to set off a chain of poetic inspiration. Stein would also like to have a typewriter poet in residence at the Belfast Co-op as she continues to facilitate poetry groups, where she provides prompts and encourages collaboration among different artists.
As for the honorary position itself, Stein said, “I love that this position exists in the place where we live, and one of the things I’m going to advocate for is creating a stipend for future laureates to reflect the work of this position. It provides a valuable, skilled service.”
A stipend, she said, would allow future poet laureates more freedom to establish projects and would also set a standard for the position's value. Stein says there remains a huge disparity between fair pay and the work of artists, particularly those who pioneer invaluable programs within communities.
She added that there is a prevalent culture of individuals and businesses asking for art in exchange for “exposure,” and Stein stressed that art must only be given away at the whim of the artist. This devaluation of artists’ work has led her to seek higher professional standards for artists, but it has not dampened her joy in freely gifting her own poems at her discretion.
In 2014, she and Tingle traveled across the Midwest on a tandem bike with a typewriter in tow, stopping to write short poems for passersby after they were given a word or phrase as inspiration. Stein laughed and said that some artists may find it horrifying to have lost records of their work, but that she is at peace with her art being dispersed in such a way.
While Stein thoroughly enjoys facilitating writing experiences for all ages, she said that teaching adults to express themselves through writing requires extra practice in vulnerability, something that she finds particularly rewarding. To a small child, Stein might describe poetry as “a playground with so many spaces. How do you feel when you slide down a slide? Write that; that’s poetry.”
Stein still has the first poem she ever wrote, at age 9, an illustrated piece that explores the themes of nature and changing seasons. She expressed the pride she had when, as a child, she was interested enough in something to encapsulate that experience in words. Upon completion of her first poem, 9-year-old Stein then shared it with her parents, beginning a practice of creating, then sharing, that remains as her tradition, and is reflected in her artistic generosity.
As for her current professional life, Stein said she has shed much of the ambition of her early adulthood and now is more motivated by a sense of relationship and meaning rather than outcome. Her poems are primarily a form of communication, as though two intimates were exchanging love letters on the human experience.
“I want to be changed, jostled at the end...I have to be risking myself in some way,” she said. “My goal is to keep surprising myself.”