Select towns in Waldo County may be affected by a new transmission line called the Aroostook Renewable Gateway Project that would run from Reed Plantation in Aroostook County to Coopers Mill in Lincoln County.
The transmission lines would connect Longroad Energy’s King Pine wind farms in Aroostook County to areas of New England.
New York-based LS Power Grid Maine proposed the project, and it was approved by Maine Legislature on June 22. This project would contribute to Gov. Janet Mill’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Maine to net-zero by 2045.
According to a study conducted by Daymark Energy Advisors, after construction, the Aroostook Renewable Gateway Project would drastically decrease Maine’s reliance on fossil fuel resources and lower wholesale electricity market prices by an average 5%.
The project has two proposed routes, one of which runs through five towns in Waldo County: Palermo, Freedom, Unity, Thorndike and Troy.
Some residents of those towns have taken issue with the project. According to several Freedom residents, they were not notified of the transmission line except by a nondescript pamphlet sent through the mail.
Reed Plantation’s Town Manager Van White said that he did not receive any formal notification of the project, or even an invitation to the public meetings that LS Power is holding over the course of July.
The proposed power line corridor would be 130 to 150 feet wide, with towers 100 to 160 feet tall. LS Power has promised to affect as little of the natural landscape as possible, but some are skeptical, citing destruction to natural habitats, as well as health concerns to residences near the power lines.
While the first step in this process has been approved, it is likely to take years to acquire the permits for such an endeavor. Besides permits, the company would need to reach easements with affected property owners, take into account wetlands and conservation areas and consider existing power corridors and obstacles.
The transmission line would run over 100 miles, and the Daymark study estimated that projected savings from the project could amount to $887 million in electric bills for Maine ratepayers over the course of the project’s lifetime.
This same study calculated that the average residential customer would save $2.33 a month in electric bills and save the average commercial or industrial consumer nearly $4,700 a month.
The project will cost $1.8 billion, with Maine paying 60% of the total and Massachusetts paying 40%. For Maine ratepayers, this is equivalent to an extra $1 a month for the next decade. However, the Maine Public Utilities Commission has made assurances that this extra cost would be offset by the project’s economic benefits.
According to LS Power Grid Maine, the project would create hundreds of jobs and potentially attract billions of dollars in investment, as swaths of Maine that were previously unavailable to businesses would suddenly have access to cheap renewable energy.
LS Power has promised to host a virtual open house to discuss the transmission line in the near future, and plans a meeting in Freedom Aug. 8. For more details, visit lspgridmaine.com.