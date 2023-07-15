News

Aroostook Transmission Line

Proposed routes for the Aroostook Renewable Gateway Project transmission line. 

 Source: lspgridmaine.com

Select towns in Waldo County may be affected by a new transmission line called the Aroostook Renewable Gateway Project that would run from Reed Plantation in Aroostook County to Coopers Mill in Lincoln County.

The transmission lines would connect Longroad Energy’s King Pine wind farms in Aroostook County to areas of New England.