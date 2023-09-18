SEARSPORT — Bluegrass and folk music are traditional forms of storytelling. So it was only fitting that this past weekend’s Strung Together Old Time Tunes Campout at Searsport Shores became a tale.
Strung Together, scheduled for Sept. 15-17, hosts musicians, fiber artists and fans of their work. There are potluck suppers, dancing, jam sessions, workshops and concerts.Participants and fans books sites at Searsport Shores months in advance. The event has become somewhat of a destination for lovers of old-time music and fiber arts.
All systems were go for this year’s event until Hurricane Lee threatened the Atlantic coastline. While the first and third days of the event promised good weather, Saturday, Sept. 16, promised nothing of the sort. Heavy winds, steady rain and power outages were forecast, and the forecast was correct.
Searsport Shores owners Steven and Astrig Tanguay, the hosts of Strung Together, may have considered postponing the Saturday sessions, but the Strung Together community was, well, strung together.
“No one seemed that concerned with the (Sept. 16 forecast),” Astrig Tanguay said. “New Englanders are a hearty stock and coastal folk are particularly able to roll with whatever weather comes their way. We decided to move forward because our key musicians were excited to be part of the event and felt they had lived through enough challenging weather that this tropical storm wasn’t insurmountable. We were also eager to honor the commitment that participants had shown when they started camping on Thursday before the weather rolled in.”
Friday’s Strung Together performances went off without a hitch and the Tanguays took as many precautions as possible as they prepared for Saturday’s weather.
“The staff at Searsport Shores secured anything that could blow around and re-arranged or weatherproofed all of our meeting spaces,” Tanguay said. “The trees in the campground are trimmed annually and we were updated about the storm by mariners who were following NOAA closely.”
Saturday dawned with hearty musicians making their way to enclosed spaces to participate in workshops and jam sessions. The camp store was one popular location, with a mandolin workshop in the front of the store and a jam session in the back, all while a fiddle maker plied his trade on a table nearby. A fire burned brightly in a great hearth, providing all the light available. The power had been out for hours, and the band played on.
“The Strung Together community recognizes that the old-time music, ballads and storytelling they love harkens back to the time before we had so many physical comforts,” Tanguay said. “Playing music during a storm only makes the tales more real and relatable. Playing by candlelight and the light of the fireplace when the power went out further enhanced the mood and the quality of the music. These tunes were written well before we electrified our instruments and amplified our voices.”
Sunday’s spectacular weather was a fitting end to a weekend of compromise, camaraderie, and community — strung together, rain or shine.