News

SEARSPORT — Bluegrass and folk music are traditional forms of storytelling. So it was only fitting that this past weekend’s Strung Together Old Time Tunes Campout at Searsport Shores became a tale.

Strung Together, scheduled for Sept. 15-17, hosts musicians, fiber artists and fans of their work. There are potluck suppers, dancing, jam sessions, workshops and concerts.Participants and fans books sites at Searsport Shores months in advance. The event has become somewhat of a destination for lovers of old-time music and fiber arts.

Tags

Recommended for you