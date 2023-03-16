BELMONT — For an example of an efficient democracy, one need look no further than the town of Belmont.
For the record, it took 15 residents 37 minutes to approve 21 articles at the town meeting on March 6.
Each of the 21 articles on the town warrant passed without opposition.
The Fiscal Year 2023 budget was approved at $1,408, 964, up nearly 8% from FY 2022. The amount to be raised through taxes was approved at $738,884.92.
Residents approved $312,200 for the General Government, up 7% from last year. The Public Works budget was approved at $680,195, down 9% from 2022.
Also unanimously approved were new terms for current Belmont municipal officers Sharon Reed-Hall, Suzette Harford and Wanda Pinkham. Fire Chief Ronald Harford was also reelected without opposition.
Moderator Donald Berry presented Reed-Hall with a state of Maine legislative sentiment for being the longest-serving elected official in the town. Reed-Hall has served Belmont for 22 years.
Residents approved the adoption of a 9-1-1 addressing ordinance. In order for 9-1-1 to work as designed, every structure in a municipality must be linked to a unique, physical address that clearly identifies where an emergency caller is located.
Work on 9-1-1 addressing had started several years ago, but has not yet been completed. The ordinance approval will ensure the work is finished.
An article to appropriate $116,539.26 from American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds was approved. Those funds were already on hand and will need to be spent by the end of the calendar year. They will be used to pay for several projects at the Belmont Town Office, including roof and entry door repairs, ADA compliance and paving the driveway and parking areas.
Belmont residents also approved a date and interest rate for delinquent taxes. A rate of 8% will be applied beginning Nov. 1.
Steve Hopkins, Belmont’s representative on the Regional School Unit 71 Board of Directors, briefly addressed the meeting. Hopkins noted that most of the residents’ taxes went to the school district and encouraged them to get involved in the RSU 71 school budget process.
Following the gavel to adjourn, a resident asked if the meeting’s brevity set a record.
“No,” said Belmont Town Clerk Kristen Waterman, “not even close.”
