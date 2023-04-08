BELFAST — Nordic Aquafarms is requesting to have its state permit deadlines paused while the legal challenge of Belfast city councilors' 2021 eminent domain action plays out in court.
Nordic is asking the Department of Environmental Protection to pause those permits until a court has issued a final decision over that action, according to an April 7 press release.
"This pause will allow the courts to fully adjudicate the issues raised by project opponents without allowing the delay caused by the endless litigation to run the clock on the permits," Nordic CEO Brenda Chandler said in the press release. "Nordic remains committed to providing a locally grown, sustainably produced source of healthy protein in this community.”
During an Aug. 12, 2021, special council meeting, Belfast city councilors voted to take a disputed intertidal parcel, where Nordic wants to lay its intake and outflow pipes, by eminent domain. City officials claim the taking is to create a city park, benefit the Belfast Water District and increased tax revenue. But project opponents saw it as the city taking private land to benefit the company.
The city also claimed the action was necessary to bring to fruition a closing on a sale agreement among the company, Belfast Water District and the city. When Nordic closed on that sale agreement, it bought land from the Belfast Water District where it intends to construct its buildings, while the city received the strip of land along the Little River known as the Little River Walking Trail also previously owned by the Water District.
The intertidal area in question was the subject of a property dispute that made its way to the Maine Supreme Court. Waldo County Justice Robert Murray ruled in the fall of 2021 that the intertidal area was owned by former property owners Janet and Richard Eckrote who owned the upland lot in front of that intertidal parcel. However, earlier this year the Maine Supreme Court overturned that ruling, finding that the intertidal parcel is owned by neighboring upland property owners Jeffrey Mabee and Judith Grace, who oppose Nordic's project.
Mabee and Grace put all of the intertidal land they own, including the parcel in dispute, into a conservation easement held by the Friends of Harriet L. Hartley Conservation Area. Opponents claim that the city cannot terminate the easement simply through eminent domain action.
While that case was being heard by Murray during the Belfast trial in June 2021, the Eckrotes sold that upland property to Nordic. Then the company conveyed that lot to the city in exchange for an easement to place its pipes under that upland lot and the intertidal area in question. That easement agreement also gave the company other rights to the upland lot, such as the option to build a pump house at the site. The agreement places limitations on what the city can do with the site.
Once the city took the eminent domain action it recorded the easement agreement with Nordic in the Waldo County Deed Registry shortly after.
The company announced its plans to build its land-based fish farm in Belfast in 2018. The facility is projected to cost $500 million and will go on a 56-acre swath of land next to the Little River and near the Northport town line off of Route 1. The project drew stark opposition from many local residents and groups early on who are concerned about negative impacts they fear the company might have on the water and air.
Nordic received all of its major state and local permits by the end of 2021 but several lawsuits over land ownership and the state and local permitting processes have wound their ways through the court system, with many of them now being considered by the Maine Supreme Court.
One of the opponents' recent lawsuits claims that explicit restrictions and conditions prevent Nordic from building on 12 1/2 acres of land toward the back of its 56-acre lot. When the state conveyed that land to the city in the '70s it imposed restrictions that prevent it from being developed. The city fired back at opponents claiming that a Deed of Vacation from the state, recorded in Waldo County roughly a year ago, transferring all of the state's authority on those restrictions and conditions to the city. The city has asked opponents to drop the lawsuit.
Its most recent lawsuit, filed just over a week ago asks the court to vacate an 18-month extension the DEP granted Nordic for its air emission license. Opponents claim that it is a revision to the original permit and that while those permits are being appealed in court they cannot be revised. Nordic states that the air emission license allows the company to request an extension and it is not a revision or extension.
The permit deadline suspension request is putting a brave face on a desperate situation, Friends of Harriet L. Hartley Conservation Area spokesperson Andy Stevenson said in an email to The Republican Journal. The group is confident that the conservation easement will be upheld and that the city's eminent domain action will prove to be an unfortunate misuse of power.
"We support an immediate decision by DEP Commissioner Melanie Loyzim to suspend Nordic's existing permits while the Department considers the Upstream Watch request to revoke those permits," he said.
The company is now working out of its project site, 285 Northport Avenue, which it bought from the Belfast Water District. It continues its "open-door policy," according to the press release, encouraging people to reach out for more information about the project.