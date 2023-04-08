News

An artist’s rendering of the Nordic Aquafarms facility proposed for construction beside Little River in Belfast.

 By Tyler Southard

BELFAST — Nordic Aquafarms is requesting to have its state permit deadlines paused while the legal challenge of Belfast city councilors' 2021 eminent domain action plays out in court.

Nordic is asking the Department of Environmental Protection to pause those permits until a court has issued a final decision over that action, according to an April 7 press release.

