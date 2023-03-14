News

Northport mailbox

A casualty of winter in Northport.

 Photo by John Burgess

It is that time of the year – town budget.  Two more budget sessions are scheduled for March 20 and April 3. If you would like to contribute your 2 cents (no pun intended), the meetings will be held at the Town Office at 6 p.m. You have an open invitation to attend.

This week I had a nice opportunity to meet with Todd Martin, the principal at the Edna Drinkwater School. Todd has been principal there for eight-plus years. To be honest, “when I was a kid” the only time I went to a principal’s office was when I was sent there for reasons other than my education. Times change. It was nice to be invited and yes, I was on my best behavior.