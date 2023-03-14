It is that time of the year – town budget. Two more budget sessions are scheduled for March 20 and April 3. If you would like to contribute your 2 cents (no pun intended), the meetings will be held at the Town Office at 6 p.m. You have an open invitation to attend.
This week I had a nice opportunity to meet with Todd Martin, the principal at the Edna Drinkwater School. Todd has been principal there for eight-plus years. To be honest, “when I was a kid” the only time I went to a principal’s office was when I was sent there for reasons other than my education. Times change. It was nice to be invited and yes, I was on my best behavior.
Our Edna Drinkwater School is tops! The community can really be proud of the campus. The school has all the assets and a staff at every level fully dedicated to the students. Very refreshing. There is one teacher to about every 12 students.
There are 79 students currently enrolled with additional support staff for the library, arts program, sports and recreation, outdoor learning, greenhouse, band and many other after school programs.
The school’s campus is also fortunate to have 575 feet of shore frontage. Not many schools in the country can boast of a prime waterfront location. Thanks Todd for the grand tour.
While there is still plenty of potential for more snow and ugly weather, let us take this opportunity to thank Amon Morse and his contractors for keeping our roads safe and clear throughout the season.
It is not an easy job. Thank goodness for heated truck cabs, defrosters and hot coffee. The crew tends to 32 miles of all types of town roads. This year they used about 2,000 yards of salt/sand mix. Lastly, to their credit, there were only a few mailbox fatalities.
Winter takes its toll on mailboxes. Even in the best of seasons, the poor mailbox must sustain all sorts of assaults. Many are suffering battle fatigue. Mail delivery is tough enough and is made more difficult by the condition and/or positioning of our ever-loyal mailboxes.
The town website has instructions on how your mailbox should be set up along the side of the road. It’s six pages, if you can believe that! Spring is a great time to make friends with your mailbox and your mail carrier. Email me “before repair” and “after repair” photos of your mailbox to my address below. We can have some fun featuring the worst of the worst -- there are some doozies out there.
Linda Burgess in the news again. Born in 1947 in Englewood, New Jersey, Linda will celebrate her birthday this week. I will let you do the math. Age can be a sensitive subject. Only a warning -- anticipate a major candle shortage until we get through all the celebrations. I might add that although not a native, 33 of those years have been right here in sunny downtown Northport. Happy birthday, Linda!
On the real estate front, the headlines will continue to read “sales down, prices up.” Low inventory measured against pent-up buyer demand will hold up prices. Prices will increase at a modest rate in 2023. High interest rates are holding the market back as well. Nobody is anticipating the interest rate climate to change significantly. The spring home selling season will be interesting.
My continued thanks to everyone for your emails. Keep them coming! As the “Unofficial Town Crier,” my goal is to share some facts, some fiction, some fabrications, some fun and fable. Share your Northport stories about people, places and things of community interest by contacting me at the email below. Looking forward to our paths crossing.