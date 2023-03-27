Opportunity knocks … Here is our chance to honor our flag, our country and our veterans. Memorial Day is not far away and the Northport VFW Post 6131 could use our help. Each year the VFW places an American flag on the telephone poles along Route 1 from town line to town line. It has been a time-honored tradition for years. It is a labor of love and respect.
A number of the flags now need replacing. They have had their day in the sun. VFW Post 6131 has made a request for donations so they can replace and replenish their inventory of flags. Fifty new flags is the goal. The cost per flag and hardware is close to $50. The work of hanging the flags is an all-volunteer effort.
Herman Littlefield (U.S. Army retired) is in command. Send your donations to Herman, care of Northport Flag Fund, 1360 Atlantic Highway, Northport 04849. If you have questions, Herman’s cell number is 322-1548. Herman is one of those people who unselfishly has been active in our community for years. He is a bit of a character, a veteran and good man to know.
Thank you in advance for your support. Don’t let Memorial Day sneak up on you. Take action now. I will report on the progress. Thank you to the veterans at VFW Post 6131 for making Northport special.
Speaking of special… The Bayside Store has a fresh new look. It is loaded with all sorts of new offerings. There is a new team in place led by Northport’s own Liz Andrew Lane of Pink Boots fame. Today’s Bayside Store offers grab and go items, outstanding pizzas, subs and sandwiches, all made with fresh, high-quality locally sourced ingredients. You can visit the store on Facebook at facebook.com/thebaysidestore. Better yet, swing in.
Liz is in her third year of operations. She has implemented a number of changes. The store now operates year-round. They buy local Maine products. Breads, baked goods, pastry items, and doughnuts are made on the premises or are locally sourced. The store also offers over 100 Maine craft beers. There is literally a wall of beers chilled and ready to go. You can even build your own four-pack sampler. Quality wines are also available. And what would a country store be without those last-minute needed grocery items? They are all there.
Another creative approach to her business is the introduction of an “Online Farmers Market.” Liz has collaborated with Farm Drop and Day Break, two groups tied to local farming communities. You can order online and they will bring farm-fresh products right to the store for your convenience and pickup. In addition, The Bayside Store will provide catered items, picnic baskets, and will even stock summer cottages for arriving guests.
As summer families arrive, a “rite of passage” for the kids is to be able to walk or bicycle down to the store all on their own for ice cream or a snack. If it is their birthday, the cone is free. In the store, kids can mark their height and age on the “Tall Wall” and when they return the following year they can see, “my how I’ve grown.” (It sells cones!)
As they say, “if you haven’t been to The Bayside Store, you haven’t been to Northport.”
My continued thanks to everyone for your emails. Keep them coming. As the “unofficial town crier,” my goal is to share some facts, some fiction, some fabrications, some fun and fable. Share your Northport stories about people, places and things of community interest by contacting me at my email address. Look forward to our paths crossing.