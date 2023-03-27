News

John Burgess

Hello Northport,

Opportunity knocks … Here is our chance to honor our flag, our country and our veterans. Memorial Day is not far away and the Northport VFW Post 6131 could use our help. Each year the VFW places an American flag on the telephone poles along Route 1 from town line to town line. It has been a time-honored tradition for years. It is a labor of love and respect.