A star is born!!! In the Northport’s got talent column, Bayside resident Maya Stein has been named Belfast’s poet laureate. Maya wrote her first poem when she was 9 years old. Taken from her website: “My first poem created the instincts behind most of my work to date — the desire to capture that which is most fleeting, to locate the heart of its beauty and power, sustain its life through language, and share that language with others.”
You can visit Maya’s website at mayastein.com. It is an adventure on its own. She has a great story — author, poet, classes, retreats, creative and crafty. You can contact Maya at hello@mayastein.com. For one added Maya adventure, visit toadhalleditions.ink. Such talent. It makes me nervous just writing this simple paragraph. Congratulations, Maya!
The response to the story last week on the Northport Food Pantry was all positive (“A Little Pantry Feeding a Big Hunger”). One additional point we would like to mention is the Town Office serves as a drop-off location. Anyone looking to drop off food items, beverages, toiletry items and the like can bring them to the Town Office during normal business hours. Every little bit helps. Questions, contact Amy Eldridge at the Town Office, 338-3819. Thank you for your kindness to others.
April 20 is the last day to turn in nomination papers at the Town Office. There is an opening for a Select Board member, a school board member and the job of road commissioner. Each position presents the opportunity to participate in guiding the town forward. Submit your papers. Let me know you are running and I am sure we can give you a plug in our column to add a little spark to your campaign.
Herman Littlefield with the VFW has reported that a few donations have trickled in for the Northport Flag Fund. If you have questions, Herman’s cell number is 322-1548. You can send your donations to Herman in care of “Northport Flag Fund,” 1360 Atlantic Highway, Northport, ME 04849. Let’s make sure Northport captures the spirit of Memorial Day with crisp new flags on every pole from town line to town line. One new flag costs $50.
We should also mention The Northport Business Alliance held its first meeting. The Scone Goddess held the gavel. The next meeting will be at The Maine Alpaca Experience on May 2 at 6 p.m. The Northport Business Alliance is in its infancy with the goal of finding collaborative opportunities. Northport has numerous small businesses dotting our community. The Business Alliance is an opportunity to connect the dots.
My continued thanks to everyone for your emails. Keep them coming! Looking forward to our paths continuing to cross.