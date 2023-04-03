News

John Burgess

John Burgess

A star is born!!! In the Northport’s got talent column, Bayside resident Maya Stein has been named Belfast’s poet laureate. Maya wrote her first poem when she was 9 years old. Taken from her website: “My first poem created the instincts behind most of my work to date — the desire to capture that which is most fleeting, to locate the heart of its beauty and power, sustain its life through language, and share that language with others.”

You can visit Maya’s website at mayastein.com. It is an adventure on its own. She has a great story — author, poet, classes, retreats, creative and crafty. You can contact Maya at hello@mayastein.com. For one added Maya adventure, visit toadhalleditions.ink. Such talent. It makes me nervous just writing this simple paragraph. Congratulations, Maya!