With great joy ... a happy birthday! Denise Lindahl tried to let her birthday slip by without notice but word came to us just in time.
Denise has run the bases when it comes to her local activities. Her past, present, and future include board chair at YMCA, RN at Waldo County General Hospital, and Select Board member, to name just a few. You can wish her “Happy birthday” by visiting her Facebook page. You will take delight and see someone who actually acts her age. Happy birthday, Denise.
Nomination papers are available at the Town Office for Select Board, school board and road commissioner. Papers must be in by April 20. Elections will take place Saturday, June 17, with the town meeting to follow on Monday, June 19. Mark your calendars.
Trash, bottles and cans are visible along our roadsides now that the snow has melted. The annual “Keep Northport Beautiful Spring Cleanup” is set for Saturday morning, May 6. The roadside cleanup starts at 8 a.m. and wraps up by noon. Trash bags will be available at the Town Office. Coffee and baked goods will be on hand as an added perk. Recruit your family members and friends to join in! Let’s make this a community event!
Each week as I write this column, I discover something new and or something old. This week I learned that Northport has a Needy Family Fund, established in 2010 to support those who are on General Assistance. It provides financial support to address critical short-term needs like rent, utilities and child are. It is a two-way street of caring — the Needy Family Fund provides a safety net for those in need, and for donors, it provides the satisfaction of knowing they are providing a hand up through their contributions. Contact James Kossuth at the Town Office to learn more: administrator@northportmaine.org.
The Bayside Historical Preservation Society has opened an exhibition in the old meeting room in the Bayside Community Hall. The exhibition, “From There to Here,” is open now through the end of summer during normal business hours, displaying a collection of old photographs, maps, and oral histories related to the Bayside community. Experience a taste of yesteryear. For more information, visit baysidehps.org.
On the real estate side of the ledger, nine properties have sold YTD in 2023; that compares to six properties in 2022 and 20 properties in 2021. The market has changed. Of the nine properties that have sold this year, two were full-price offers supported by the old real estate adage location, location, location. Price concessions are more common unless you have something very special. Prices ranged from $185,000 to over $2M and days on market are stretching out.
You don’t need to look far for signs of spring; the mercury is rising. In addition, I have spotted several RVs headed up Route 1, a few vehicles with boats in tow, and as precious as robins, I have even seen a few New Jersey license plates … they are on the way. The other big spring news is lights were on at The Hoot as they prepare to open for the season. On Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, they will be serving brunch. Their full spring schedule starts April 29. Check out their website. See you there.
My continued thanks to everyone for your emails … keep them coming … I look forward to our paths continuing to cross. Again, “If you haven’t been to The Bayside Store, you haven’t been to Northport.” Enjoy your week.