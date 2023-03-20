In the news category, nomination papers are available at the Town Office. There is a position open on the Select Board — Shelly Patten is stepping down. She served two back-to-back terms starting in 2017. Shelly brought calm and patient leadership to the process and had to deal with the trying COVID-19 years in her tenure. It has been a record of accomplishments.
A School Board position is also opening up. I visited the Drinkwater School last week. The overall commitment and dedication to the students and a quality education is outstanding. It is a nice opportunity to help carry the momentum forward. Nomination papers are available at the Town Office.
Equally important, the road commissioner’s position is also on the ballot. It is a two-year term. The road commissioner oversees the planning and activities tied to our local roads and bridges. Truly, a responsibility of where the rubber meets the road.
The town election will be Saturday, June 17, and the annual town meeting will be Monday, June 19. Email Amy Eldridge, the town clerk, or call 338-3819, ext. 2, with any questions relative to the elected positions or process. If you email Amy, your message will be carried over our NEW GWI Fiber Optic connection. Progress!
The budget process is also in full swing. Vicki Eugley is the number cruncher. Vicki has been Northport’s bookkeeper for 30 years (not a typo). Hats off to Vicki. The biggest financial challenges revolve around funding the transfer station, managing recycling costs, the costs of roads and bridges, education, and the county budget. Everyone is hard at work pulling numbers together for the annual report.
Stepping over the town line, Vicki’s husband Mike Eugley of Mike’s Align fame in Lincolnville recently retired from the Lincolnville Fire Department after 40 years. He was the top gun, chief. Between Mike and Vicki, they have tallied over 70 years of community service. Northport and Lincolnville provide each other with mutual aid for fires and such emergencies.
One last note, three generations of Eugleys have served on the Lincolnville Fire Department going back to Mike’s grandfather. This will be the first year in almost one hundred years that there won’t be a Eugley riding the Big Red Truck… Mike, thank you.
Another rewarding adventure was my visit with Patti Wright at the Northport Food Pantry. Patti is a bundle of energy. Twenty-plus years as a volunteer there. The pantry’s motto is “A Little Pantry Feeding a Big Hunger.” That says it all. The need is great and ongoing. Donations of all kinds are encouraged. You can coordinate with Patti at the northportfpantry@gmail.com.
Pictured, Irene Blood serves as a board member and treasurer. Rita Edman, an all-important volunteer, helps direct the effort. A great hardworking team of people. The pantry is open on the third Wednesday of each month in the off-season, 8-10 a.m. In-season, the pantry is open every Wednesday from 8 to 10 a.m.
The pantry has a tight network of suppliers and benefits from the support of a wide network of friends within our local community, Belfast, Waldo County and beyond. They all serve with care and kindness. If you would like to volunteer, it would be time well spent and very rewarding.
My continued thanks to everyone for your emails. Please keep them coming. Share your Northport stories about people, places and things of community interest by contacting me via email. Look forward to our paths crossing.