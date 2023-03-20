News

Northport Food Pantry

Northport Food Pantry volunteers smiling for the camera are, from left, Patti Wright, Irene Blood and Rita Edman.

Hello Northport,

In the news category, nomination papers are available at the Town Office. There is a position open on the Select Board — Shelly Patten is stepping down. She served two back-to-back terms starting in 2017. Shelly brought calm and patient leadership to the process and had to deal with the trying COVID-19 years in her tenure. It has been a record of accomplishments.

