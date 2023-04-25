Hello Northport,
The best signs of spring yet: The ospreys are back, the loons have moved to the ponds and the nomination papers are in at the Town Office.
Let the campaigns begin. We have a horse race!
Nomination papers are in for the open seats which we will be voting on Saturday, June 17, followed by our annual town meeting scheduled for Monday, June 19. There is plenty of time to get to know the candidates and understand the issues in order to make an informed decision. Your participation is important. Please mark the dates. Democracy at work!
For the Select Board position there are two candidates. Molly Schauffler is in the running along with Stephen J. Hemenway. “Stephen J” was highlighted in last week’s column. The school board also has two candidates who have thrown their hats in the ring, Mark Lynch and Shelby Connolly. Amon Morse (the political powerhouse) is running unopposed for road commissioner. We will get some personal profiles lined up for future columns.
Molly Schauffler is already off and running. You can learn more about her by going online at https://bit.ly/mschauff-Nport. Taken from her bio, “a trained scientist, educator, problem solver, and hard worker.” You can also contact Molly with your questions at mschauffler@gmail.com.
Like politics, all real estate is local. While politics is hot, real estate is not. To generate local activity and in support of our seniors, Camden Hills Realty has its own campaign going. We have introduced a 20% discount on the listing side of the commission expense for Northport’s senior citizens when they list their home for sale with CHR. Yes, there is some fine print, but nothing too complicated. Email me for more information.
Another important set of dates is April 30 to May 6, the 54th annual Professional Clerks’ Week. I am not sure it is a federal holiday (yet). It is your chance to show the staff in our Town Office that we appreciate their collective efforts. I am sure cookies and a thank-you for jobs well done would be appreciated. Have some fun with it. Kindness and recognition go a long way.
Town Cleanup is set for Saturday, May 6. It is a chance to make Northport shine. Gather Saturday morning. Punch in at 8 a.m. at the Town Office for instructions and assignments along with fresh coffee and locally baked goods. It will be a nice opportunity to cross paths with friends and neighbors. Punch out at noon. Maine, the way life should be. Pitch in. See you there.
THIS IS A BIG ONE! Monday, May 8, at 6 p.m., the Select Board will host a special meeting and discussion to talk about the future of recycling. The year-after-year cost increases for recycling are becoming a serious financial concern. The board needs your input, ideas and direction as to how best to go forward. No easy solutions.
This week I received an update on Tim Patton. Tim is home. He is making slow progress but progress just the same. He has enough energy to be a little impatient wanting to recover faster, so we can take that as a good sign. Rumor has it he swung by the transfer station, his post for the last 20 years. In speaking with Terry, he is not quite ready for two eggs over easy, hash browns, sausage and toast; nor is he ready to run a marathon. Thinking of you Tim.
My continued thanks to everyone for your emails and suggestions. I will look forward to crossing paths with you at an upcoming activity. I know I will be at the town cleanup on May 6. Hope to see you there and say hello at that time.