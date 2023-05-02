Hello Northport,
Spring has kicked in. Can delightful summer weather be far behind?
Today, we're talking trash — Saturday, May 6, is Northport’s “Cleanup Day.” There is an opportunity to greet neighbors, get some exercise, enjoy a morning coffee and local baked goods compliments of The Scone Goddess, and possibly meet this writer along the way.
It is a community cleanup effort to rid our roads and byways of the bottles, cans, papers and trash that have a bad habit of accumulating along our roadsides over the winter.
The road show starts at 8 a.m. and will run through noon, based on your energy and schedule. Any time that you can contribute to the cause is appreciated. Stop in at the Town Office. Pick up a bag or two, some free dump stickers, gloves compliments of Hammond Lumber, and you are on your way. Work a road near your home or along a favorite walking trail or anywhere else where it is a sad mess. The Town Office also has a list of suggested areas.
We suggest you wear gloves as well as a bright jacket or vest so you are visible to traffic. Be alert! Stay alert! The transfer station will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to accept your day’s bounty. The Scone Goddess and Hammond Lumber are the proud sponsors. Make Northport shine! We are looking for record participation!
P.S. Take some pictures along the way and send your photos to James Kossuth at the Town Office at administrator@northportmaine.org. The winner for the best picture will be awarded an “Easy Reacher Trash Grabber,” compliments of Camden Hills Realty… a collector’s item for sure.
This is a big one!
Monday, May 8, at 6 p.m., the selectmen will hold a special meeting and discussion to talk about the future of recycling. The year-after-year cost increases for recycling are becoming a serious financial concern as well as an environmental consideration. They need your input, ideas and direction as to how best to go forward. No easy solution.
Another date not to be missed on your social schedule is Saturday, May 13. Excelsior Lodge will hold a Turkey & Trimmings Public Supper beginning at 5 p.m. The Lodge is located down by Saturday Cove. For adults the cost is $10, children 6 to 12, $5, and kids under 6 are free. A great way to welcome spring by enjoying one of the first public suppers of the season. Great fun … great food … enjoy!
In other news, Jacquie Lacoste, who has been the yoga Instructor in Bayside for 20-plus summers, is going to enter a period of semi-retirement and back off her busy teaching schedule. In some cases, Jacquie has taught three generations within the same family. She is most proud of her students’ commitment to their wellbeing. She is entering her “80th year around the sun” and is looking forward to enjoying Maine summers. Jacquie, all the best and a big thank-you.
Lastly, it is not a national holiday (yet) but today is my birthday. My wife Linda of many wonderful years of marriage has always made “my day” special. The birthday gifts (plural) and the romance they symbolize go hand in hand. This year I received eight bags of mulch and a shower towel bar. She knows my heart. What could be more special than mulch and a towel bar on such an important occasion? Such a romantic. Happy birthday, John. Enjoy the extra candle.
My continued thanks to everyone for your emails and suggestions. I will look forward to saying hello at Northport’s CleanUp Day Saturday, May 6. Start your day with a scone and a coffee. See you there.