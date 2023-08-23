LINCOLNVILLE — ALS, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, affects one in 50,000 people in the United States. It is a degenerative disease, effecting paralysis throughout the body over time, eventually resulting in death. These statistics can be frightening, but impersonal. Unfortunately for the O’Donnell family, the statistics have become irrelevant, and the disease could not be any more personal.
Vanessa and Kevin O’Donnell met in Yellowstone National Park when they were 21 and 23 years old, respectively, at the Old Faithful Inn. The inn has been described as an example of the “Golden Age” of rustic resort architecture. A vast, log and limb hotel, built within view of the Old Faithful geyser, it has long been a destination for the adventurer. As faithful skiers, hikers and travelers, it was a natural place for both Vanessa and Kevin O’Donnell to go to find work, and there are few places more beautiful to start a life together.
“If you’ve ever been there, it’s just the most magical place,” Vanessa O’Donnell said in a recent interview with The Republican Journal. “We kept in contact and then he said, ‘We should do something after this.’ And I said, ‘OK.’”
Eventually, they found their way to Lincolnville, Maine. “Kevin wanted to move to a place like Lincolnville, Maine, to raise our kids,” Vanessa said. “Where there’s the ocean and skiing, we could continue to live an active lifestyle as a family.”
For a family as active as the O’Donnell’s there are few diseases that could be as devastating as ALS, which paralyzes the affected, generally over a period of three years. Now, 46-year-old Kevin O’Donnell has trouble sitting up in bed. He needs help to move from that bed to a wheelchair, and, without a wheelchair-accessible vehicle, leaving the confines of his house will be difficult.
“He was a big-time basketball star,” Vanessa said, “and so we had just installed a basketball hoop — this dream basketball hoop — at our house, and when he went to go start shooting, he was like, ‘Something doesn’t feel right.’”
Kevin was diagnosed in April 2022, and the O’Donnells are now dealing with the repercussions. Between doctors’ appointments, making their home ADA-accessible, the technology necessary for transportation and movement, and a drastic decrease in income, the expense has been gross, to say the least.
“The next biggest expense is going to be caregiver services,” Vanessa said. “He’ll start to need more and more care .... Just doing simple things becomes really cumbersome and I’m just one person. So, as much as I’d like to just do everything for everybody, you know.”
The O’Donnells have posted a GoFundMe page to help cover their medical expenses. A used wheelchair-accessible van alone can cost over $30,000. However, between raising kids and the increasingly difficult obstacles they are facing, $30,000 may only be a drop in the bucket.
“The GoFundMe was much more than we ever anticipated,” Vanessa O’Donnell said. “It’s been really overwhelming and it’s just so hard to be on the receiving end. I look forward to being on the giving end again one day.”
Vanessa and Kevin O’Donnell have three children between the ages of 1 and 10. Kevin has told his wife that he would like to travel with his family with the time he has left. Last year, the O’Donnells went on a trip out to Yellowstone National Park and visited Old Faithful.
“I just wanted to bring some normalcy to our kids,” Vanessa said. “They’re still young enough where I want them to know what our life was and not forget it.”