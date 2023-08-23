News

The O'Donnell Family

Vanessa O’Donnell, left, with her husband Kevin and their children.

Photo Courtesy of Bliss Photography

LINCOLNVILLE — ALS, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, affects one in 50,000 people in the United States. It is a degenerative disease, effecting paralysis throughout the body over time, eventually resulting in death. These statistics can be frightening, but impersonal. Unfortunately for the O’Donnell family, the statistics have become irrelevant, and the disease could not be any more personal.

Vanessa and Kevin O’Donnell met in Yellowstone National Park when they were 21 and 23 years old, respectively, at the Old Faithful Inn. The inn has been described as an example of the “Golden Age” of rustic resort architecture. A vast, log and limb hotel, built within view of the Old Faithful geyser, it has long been a destination for the adventurer. As faithful skiers, hikers and travelers, it was a natural place for both Vanessa and Kevin O’Donnell to go to find work, and there are few places more beautiful to start a life together.