Waldo Judicial Center

Waldo County Judicial Center

 By Sarah E. Reynolds

BELFAST — David Oakes will spend nine months in jail for embezzling more than $70,000 from the Searsport Historical Society. Waldo County Justice Robert Murray accepted the plea agreement between Oakes and the state during a March 12 hearing.

Oakes was charged with negotiating a worthless instrument and theft by deception, which is a felony charge, after evidence surfaced that he wrote Historical Society checks to himself, pocketed money from fundraising events and took money that was bequeathed to the Historical Society.

