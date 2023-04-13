BELFAST — David Oakes will spend nine months in jail for embezzling more than $70,000 from the Searsport Historical Society. Waldo County Justice Robert Murray accepted the plea agreement between Oakes and the state during a March 12 hearing.
Oakes was charged with negotiating a worthless instrument and theft by deception, which is a felony charge, after evidence surfaced that he wrote Historical Society checks to himself, pocketed money from fundraising events and took money that was bequeathed to the Historical Society.
A Searsport Police Department investigation found that the thefts, dating back to 2010, occurred while Oakes was the Historical Society treasurer.
Several Historical Society Board members attended the hearing and three spoke about their shock and dismay about the situation.
Board Chair Karen Kelley spoke about the struggles she faced when she took over the treasurer’s position after Oakes was ousted. “I can’t tell you how stunned and shocked I was when I took over the treasurer’s position,” she said.
He had not paid many of the Historical Society’s bills, she said. He did not pay the IRS, causing the organization to lose its 501 (C) (3) status. He also did not pay insurance on Historical Society property, putting the town at risk of not being able to recoup losses if something catastrophic happened during that time.
Board member Dorothy Alling spoke during the hearing about her vast experience serving on several boards and committees, stating that she had not experienced anything like this in any of those other organizations.
“Never, ever, have I ever been exposed to the embezzlement and outright fraud by any individuals in any organization I belonged to,” she said. “David Oakes grew up here in Searsport with family. Everyone knew him and they trusted him.”
The state statute of limitations for what Oakes is charged with only goes back 10 years but he has been stealing from the organization for 15 years, she said. The organization had to get their money back from him through court action when he sold his Frankfort home, stating that “it certainly wasn’t out of the goodness of his heart.”
If it were up to her, she would sentence him to prison for every year he lied to the organization and stole its funds, she said. She does not want any other person or organization to fall victim to him again.
Mark Bradstreet, Historical Society Board member and Searsport Select Board member, spoke about how Oakes’ deception reverberates through the Historical Society, causing taxpayers to lose trust in the organization, he said.
Other stipulations in the plea agreement include three years of probation, no contact with Historical Society Board members, being prohibited from Historical Society property and $70,000 restitution, which he already paid. He is also prohibited from serving on any other board, as a trustee or as a power of attorney except to his own family members.
He was sentenced to six years in prison with all but nine months suspended, which means he will only spend nine months of that six-year sentence in jail.
Oakes must report to the Waldo County Jail to start his nine-month sentence at 9 a.m. April 24. He declined to comment after the hearing.
