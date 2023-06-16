UNITY — Residents are grappling with antisemitic messages that were displayed June 12 in a one-man demonstration in downtown Unity — a community still fractured by a petition that took aim at the town’s first Pride celebration. News of the incident spread quickly through social media.
Nathan McCann of Freedom brought a white board to town that displayed two messages, one on either side: “Hitler was right” and “Not enough ovens.”
Many people gathered in town that day to process the situation and the messages on the signs, resident Alex Koch told The Republican Journal June 15. They were upset, disgusted and repulsed, he said; some had even lost family members in the Holocaust, which added to their upset. None of them were there in support of McCann.
Waldo County Sheriff Deputy John Shirk responded to the incident at 11:33 a.m. All actions fell within rights guaranteed in the First Amendment, according to Lt. Cody Laite. No physical fight or violence broke out during the incident.
Koch said he talked with McCann for about 40 minutes, mostly to ensure that the situation did not escalate into violence, and also to obstruct people's views of the sign. He said it became clear to him that McCann believed in the tenets of the Nazi party and was a Holocaust denier.
With members of the LGBTQ community and Jewish people present, Koch wanted to keep McCann’s attention on him and not anybody else, he said. He remained civil with the Freedom resident but said he thought the views displayed that day were “repulsive.” Koch was not going to let that kind of hate happen in his community, he said.
Both men were carrying firearms but neither took them out or used them.
Koch was not the only resident who felt a call to confront the situation. Trevanion Grenfell could be seen in a video posted to social media holding a sign and yelling, using expletives, at McCann until he walked back to his car and drove away.
Grenfell told McCann that he was not welcome in town and that “we wanted him dead and that we wanted him gone,” he said in a TikTok video. He called his aggression toward McCann “tactical.” People present June 12 thanked him for his response after McCann left.
“I wanted him to feel threatened and to feel shut out of this space,” he said in the TikTok video.
McCann told The Republican Journal June 15 his statements were not hateful toward anybody and he does not hate anyone; rather, he hates actions. He said he displayed the signs because he has the right to do so under the First Amendment, which he feels is being eroded away because of one political party in society.
McCann claimed that one side is using bullying tactics to limit freedom of speech. To him, statements that hurt people’s feelings are not the same as someone physically hurting another person or someone calling for physical violence against another.
He denied that the Holocaust happened and said his statement “Not enough ovens” means that there were not enough “ovens” during the Holocaust to have murdered that many people. He also claimed that Adolf Hitler did not hate Jewish people.
German Nazis killed and persecuted six million Jewish people from 1933 to 1945 during the Holocaust, according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum website. Nearly two out of every three Jewish people in Europe were killed by deadly living conditions, brutal mistreatment, mass shootings, gassing, and specially designed killing centers.
Nazis used gas chambers at six killing facilities and four concentration camps to kill Jewish people, according to the website. They also used vans that piped carbon monoxide into the passenger compartment to commit murders.
“Holocaust denial, distortion and misuse all undermine the truth and our understanding of history,” the website states.
McCann said he decided to display his messages in Unity after he drove though town and saw the crosswalks being painted in celebration of the town’s first Pride month. He was surprised to learn that public funds were approved to help pay for the paint to decorate public property in celebration of Pride.
Then he learned about the online website he claims doxed (a form of cyberbullying) people who signed a petition to prevent the town from displaying any Pride decorations on town property. The website bothered him, he said, because he feels that people should have the right to express their views, even if one group of people does not agree.
That website, Unity Doesn’t Hate, displays the petition and all of those who signed it along with their addresses. It also displays Facebook comments from a local social media group that appeared to be discriminatory toward the LGBTQ+ community. The website states that those who write an apology and retraction will have their Facebook comments taken down and their names blanked out of the petition.
When Koch first learned about the petition signed by 90 residents, he was concerned that it would prompt blatant displays of hate like McCann’s statements, he said. Displaying these statements is McCann’s attempt to “stir the pot” and seek attention, he said. Koch thinks if no more attention is given to McCann, he will eventually stop his public displays.
But McCann said he intends to continue until he thinks people are more accepting of other views, despite receiving threats of physical violence social media and having his contact information and home address posted online.
Koch said just because a person has the legal right to freedom of speech does not mean they are free from the consequences of that speech. He said he will use his freedom of speech to fight against the messages displayed by McCann, letting people know that those messages are not accepted in his town.
Despite the controversy the town has been thrust into in recent weeks, people in Unity are kind and will help each other regardless of political party or religion, Koch said. The controversy is not representative of how the community feels as a whole.
There is a lot going on in town right now, much of which he has not experienced since he moved to Unity, but residents will come together and move past these tough situations, he said. “We are a community and we will get through this.”
Lt. Laite encouraged people to contact the Sheriff’s Office if they think someone might be operating outside the First Amendment in situations like this. Incidents involving antisemitism, bias or discrimination can be reported to the Anti-Defamation League at adl.org/report-incident.
Editor's Note: Nathan McCann is a former volunteer Freedom town columnist for The Republican Journal. His views do not in any way reflect views of The Republican Journal or its parent company, MaineStay Media.