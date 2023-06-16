News

McCann

Nathan McCann

 Source: file photo

UNITY — Residents are grappling with antisemitic messages that were displayed June 12 in a one-man demonstration in  downtown Unity — a community still fractured by a petition that took aim at the town’s first Pride celebration. News of the incident spread quickly through social media.

Nathan McCann of Freedom brought a white board to town that displayed two messages, one on either side: “Hitler was right” and “Not enough ovens.”

